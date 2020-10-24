Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martha Jean Becker
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

Martha Jean (Tenley) Becker

March 3, 1951-October 21, 2020

TIPTONMartha Jean (Tenley) Becker, 69, of Tipton, passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at her home.

Services will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Visitation from 10:00am- 11:00am and a Celebration of Life Service from 11:00am - 12:00pm will be held at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton; immediately followed by a Graveside Service at Red Oak Grove Cemetery, Tipton.

A memorial fund has been established in Martha's name. Family asks that all cards and memorials be mailed to 703 Lemon Street Tipton, Iowa 52772. You are invited to read her full obituary and share online condolences at www.fryfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East PO Box 30, Tipton, IA 52772
Oct
27
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East PO Box 30, Tipton, IA 52772
Oct
27
Graveside service
Red Oak Grove Cemetery
, Tipton, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Fry Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.