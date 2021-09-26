Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marty Dittmer
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Marty Dittmer

April 7, 1952-September 22, 2021

DAVENPORT-Memorial services to celebrate the life of Marty Dittmer, 69, Davenport, will be 10 AM Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. The service will be livestreamed by visiting Marty's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be Monday, 4 until 7 PM at the funeral home. Additional visitation Tuesday morning from 9 AM until the time of the service at 10. Keeping with Marty's wishes, cremation rites have taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Flight of Hope in honor of their support of his grandson's fight with cancer.

Marty died peacefully Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by family after complications from a stroke.

Marty was born April 7, 1952 in Davenport, a son of William E. and Marilyn (Mohr) Dittmer. Marty began working at his family's service station, Dittmer's, at 13 years old until 2016 when he retired. He owned and operated it alongside his brothers and enjoyed serving the loyal customers of Dittmer's.

He and his wife Jeri Ryan were together for 28 years.

Marty loved going to his kids and grandkids games doing yardwork and watching the Hawkeyes and Cardinals. Marty loved to "Drive Ms. Jeri" to estate sales and shopping trips.

Survivors include his wife Jeri; his children: Leah Dittmer, Davenport, Jenny (Shawn) McDermott, Walcott, Lindsay (Scott) Gardner, Bettendorf, Joe (Cheryl) Ryan, Waukee; grandchildren Rylan Phelps, Ethan Epping, Maddy, Will, and Gavin McDermott, Ty, Lola, and Lucy Gardner, Jack, Ben, and Ava Ryan; his siblings: Linda (Rod) Speer and Scott (Pam) Dittmer, Davenport, a sister-in-law Mary Dittmer, Eldridge; mother-in-law, Nita Tillotson, Davenport, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Dynae Juraco, Canton, Illinois, and Dave (Pam) Tillotson, Davenport and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Matt Dittmer.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My condolences to Marty's family. I went through School with Marty at Holy Family, and were never really close but I want to share a memory family and friends would appreciate. It was after the new Holy Family School opened so either in 7th or 8th grade discussion in class in included sharing information about our parents work. I believe Mrs Gadient called on Marty and asked him to speak. Before Mrs Gadient could get out the word "gas", Marty cut her off saying " service station". The class erupted with laughter. Seemed everybody got it. I cannot remember the last time I saw Marty but I always like Him. I know many people will miss him.
Steve Townsend
School
November 14, 2021
On behalf of our family our thoughts and prayers. We enjoyed going up to the station and seeing Marty along with Matt and Scott. They were always so friendly
Dale Wriedt
October 13, 2021
Will be missed by so many.
Robin
September 30, 2021
To all the Dittmer family my deepest sympathy. I liked Marty
Doc Brown
September 27, 2021
Marty was a great guy and will be missed
jerald feuerbach
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results