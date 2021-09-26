Marty Dittmer

April 7, 1952-September 22, 2021

DAVENPORT-Memorial services to celebrate the life of Marty Dittmer, 69, Davenport, will be 10 AM Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. The service will be livestreamed by visiting Marty's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be Monday, 4 until 7 PM at the funeral home. Additional visitation Tuesday morning from 9 AM until the time of the service at 10. Keeping with Marty's wishes, cremation rites have taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Flight of Hope in honor of their support of his grandson's fight with cancer.

Marty died peacefully Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by family after complications from a stroke.

Marty was born April 7, 1952 in Davenport, a son of William E. and Marilyn (Mohr) Dittmer. Marty began working at his family's service station, Dittmer's, at 13 years old until 2016 when he retired. He owned and operated it alongside his brothers and enjoyed serving the loyal customers of Dittmer's.

He and his wife Jeri Ryan were together for 28 years.

Marty loved going to his kids and grandkids games doing yardwork and watching the Hawkeyes and Cardinals. Marty loved to "Drive Ms. Jeri" to estate sales and shopping trips.

Survivors include his wife Jeri; his children: Leah Dittmer, Davenport, Jenny (Shawn) McDermott, Walcott, Lindsay (Scott) Gardner, Bettendorf, Joe (Cheryl) Ryan, Waukee; grandchildren Rylan Phelps, Ethan Epping, Maddy, Will, and Gavin McDermott, Ty, Lola, and Lucy Gardner, Jack, Ben, and Ava Ryan; his siblings: Linda (Rod) Speer and Scott (Pam) Dittmer, Davenport, a sister-in-law Mary Dittmer, Eldridge; mother-in-law, Nita Tillotson, Davenport, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Dynae Juraco, Canton, Illinois, and Dave (Pam) Tillotson, Davenport and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Matt Dittmer.