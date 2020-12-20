Marvella Joan Kardel Korthaus

June 19, 1929-December 16, 2020

Marvella Joan Kardel Korthaus, 91 years of age, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Crestview Center in Shelbyville, Kentucky. She was born on June 19, 1929 in Davenport, Iowa to Gilbert and Mabel (Schlunsen) Kardel. She graduated from Davenport High School. Marvella was united in marriage to Wilbert Waldo Korthaus on October 19, 1952. To this union two children were born Maurice and Marlan. They made their home on their family farm in Walcott, Iowa. The last six years Marvella lived near their oldest son and his family in Smithfield, Kentucky.

Marvella was a homemaker and spent her entire life devoted to her family and helping on the farm. She had a great passion for Shorthorn Cattle, which she inherited from her Father and Grandfather. The couple also raised crops and hogs. Marvella also loved to bake and will be long remembered for her hot rolls and tea ring.

Marvella volunteered in many capacities. She was a long time board member of the Mississippi Valley Fair. She and her husband, Wilbert, served as the beef superintendents for many years. She was a 4-H member and leader which led to being honored as a Scott County 4-H Alumni. She was also an active member of the Scott County Cattlemen and Scott County Cow Belles, and received the honor of being Cow Belle of the year. As long time members and volunteers of the Iowa Shorthorn Association and Iowa Shorthorn Lassies, Marvella and Wilbert were selected in 1992 as Honored Breeders for the Iowa Royal Shorthorn Sale in Des Moines, Iowa. Marvella was also garnered with the honor of Iowa Shorthorn Lassie of the Year Award.

Marvella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling to watch her children and grandchildren exhibit their Shorthorn Cattle and proud that her passion for the breed will be carried on for many generations.

Marvella is survived by her children Maurice (Faye) Korthaus of Smithfield, Kentucky, Marlan (Brenda) Korthaus of Udell, Iowa. Four Grandchildren Fran (David) McCall of Shelbyville, Kentucky, Wes Korthaus of Smithfield, Kentucky, Jody (Owen) Heetland of Ackley, Iowa, Cody (fiancé Hannah Wilson) of Udell, Iowa, and two great grandchildren Lane and Cooper McCall of Shelbyville, Kentucky. Also surviving are her sisters Bernice Meier and Doris Klahn of Davenport, brother and sister in law Alvin and Jeanette Korthaus of Davenport, great aunt Evelyn Schlunsen of Davenport, as well as many cherished nephews, nieces, and their families.

Marvella was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert Korthaus, parents Gilbert and Mabel Kardel, in laws Waldo and Viola Korthaus.

Funeral arrangements are made through Runge Funeral Home in Davenport, Iowa with visitation on Wednesday, December 23 from 9-10 a.m. and funeral service at 10 a.m. Please remember to wear masks and social distance. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date for enrichment of youth livestock programs and may be left at the funeral home or mailed to either Maurice or Marlan.