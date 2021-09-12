September 28, 1932-September 9, 2021

MUSCATINE-Marvin D. (Marv) Cooney, 88, of Muscatine passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

Funeral Mass and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Ss Mary & Mathias Catholic Church in Muscatine. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Cemetery or the Salvation Army.

Marv was born September 28, 1932, in Topeka, KS to Sidney and Mildred Cooney. The family later relocated to Muscatine where he graduated from Muscatine High School in 1950. On August 2, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Peyerl.

He served in the United States Army. After serving in Germany, he returned to Muscatine and began a long career in the telephone industry, beginning at Northwestern Bell, then the Rock Island Arsenal before starting his own company, Cooney's Telephone Service.

He was a regular donor to the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center having donated over 30 gallons of blood. He was a member of the Muscatine Quarterback Club, Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, and the American Legion. He volunteered as an umpire for Muscatine Little League for many years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Iowa Hawkeye fan.

Those left to his memory are his children David (Linda), Muscatine, Glen (Susan), White River Junction, VT, Leanne (Mike) Theobald, Muscatine, Alan (Denise), Muscatine, Dawn Lowry, Dubuque, Brian (Annie), Davis, CA and Leslie (Mike) Strajack, Davenport; 14 grandchildren Leia Cooney, Travis (Diana)Theobald, Kyle Cooney, Sarah Calhoon, Marcie (Patrick) Walsh, Todd (Ashley) Cooney, Austin (Sabrina) Strajack, Glen Cooney, Jr., Brad Cooney, Amy (Jeremy) Kircher, Collin Strajack, Greg Cooney, Shannon Cooney and Abbey Strajack and 11 great grandchildren.

Marv was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, son Mark, his parents, brothers Keith, Frank, Darrell and sisters Janet Martin and Marilyn Reese. Please consider a donation of blood in Marv's memory.