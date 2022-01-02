Menu
Marvin Jack Lambrecht
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Marvin Jack Lambrecht

December 4, 1929-December 14, 2021

DAVENPORT-Marvin Jack Lambrecht, 92, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Davenport passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 2 pm at The Runge Mortuary. There is no visitation. His final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com

Marvin was born December 4, 1929, in Davenport, to Albert and Hazel Lambrecht.

He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict.

He worked as a salesman for Pinkerton Security and retired from there after many years of service. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed watching all sports and enjoyed going out dancing.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Genevieve, children: Amy Lambrecht, Chicago, Michael (Kay) Lisco, Glendale, AZ, daughter-in-law, Kit Carson, IL, granddaughters: Michele Lisco, OH and Jenn Shipley, AZ, great grandchildren: Jeremy, Kyle, Samantha, Tristan and Michael and great-great grandchildren, twins, Atlas, Roman and Brynlee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert, sister, Marilyn, son, Tom Lisco and grandson, Michael W. Lisco.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
