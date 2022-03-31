Marvin Daniel Lee

December 24, 1931-March 28, 2022

DAVENPORT-Marvin Daniel Lee, 90, of Davenport, IA passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House Bettendorf. Visitation will be 11:00am till 12:00pm Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Runge Mortuary. The funeral services will be 12:00pm in the Runge Chapel. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Marvin was born December 24, 1931 in Moline, IL the son of Ada (Ballard) and Alonzo Lee. He graduated from Davenport High School on June 13, 1950, and married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn E. Hancock on September 23, 1950. They enjoyed 72 years of marriage together and raised two daughters.

During the Korean Conflict he served in the United States Air Force from February 1951 to February 1955, leaving the service with an honorable discharge as Staff Sgt. Before and after the Air Force service he worked at Riverside Foundry in Bettendorf, IA.

Marvin served on the Davenport Police Department from April 1, 1958 to January 15, 1967, then with Chicago Tri-Cities Motor Freight to December 1967, and lastly went to work at Kartridg Pak Company from December 18, 1967 to March 1, 1991, retiring from there with 23 plus years of service.

Marvin was a Master Mason for 50 years (November 1953 to November 9, 2003). He went through the Blue Lodge, and was a former member of the Consistory and the Kaaba Shrine. He had a great sense of humor and he enjoyed giving people a "hard time", all in fun of course and he almost never forgot a face.

He was an avid collector of Louis L'amour memorabilia. Around the fall of 2005 he started researching and indexing the obituaries of all the Davenport Police Department members, some dating back to City Marshals deaths from 1880 and on up to present deceased members in 2018. The Davenport Police Department and the Davenport Public Library have never possessed any records of a running file of deceased police officers from the earliest death to date to the present day. The Richardson-Sloane Special Collection section of the library was given to them on Friday, October 19, 2012 for the library/police archives. This was a seven year project. Even after donating this material he kept on updating new found deceased officers and giving the latest information to the library to keep their files up to date.

Then about 2012 he started on the Davenport High School Graduating Class of June 13, 1950 "deceased" classmates and on November 17, 2016 he gave all of this material to the Davenport Library also. This was a four/five year project.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn, daughters, Linda J. Lee and Susan K. Lee (Mark Anthony Martin) all of Davenport, grandson, Brian Schee (Kimberly), and great-grandson, Jordan all of Eldridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Pauline Bollinger of Andalusia, IL and Barbara Smeltzer of Rock island, IL, and brother, Rauol Lee of Silvis, IL.