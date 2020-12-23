Menu
Mary B. Ahlgren
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Mary B. Ahlgren

April 9, 1929-December 19, 2020

Mary B. Ahlgren, 91, of LeClaire, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at home.

Private graveside services will be held at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of LeClaire or to the Buffalo Bill Museum.

Mary was born April 9, 1929 in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of Richard M. & Mary E. (Conrow) Albrecht. She was united in marriage to Melvin C. Ahlgren on September 1, 1946 near Carthage, Illinois. Mary and Melvin celebrated 64 years of marriage and raised 4 sons, Rick, Larry, Scott and Tim, in the home they built in LeClaire. Mary was an active member of every organization she was involved in and a great role model for her children, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. She inspired many who knew her through her pursuit of education, her love for travel, her involvement in her community, and her cheerful disposition.

Mary started her quest for higher education at the age of 45, after getting her boys through high school. She received her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration from St. Ambrose University and then continued her education at the University of Iowa, earning her Doctorate degree. Mary finished her career, as a Professor of Business, at Clinton Community College retiring at the age of 72. She was also the City Clerk for Panorama Park for thirty-seven years and director of the Buffalo Bill Museum for many years. Community involvement included First Presbyterian Church of LeClaire, the Buffalo Bill Museum, the LeClaire Civic Center, American Association of University Women, and the Clinton Community College advisor for Phi Theta Cappa Honor Society.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons and daughters-in-law, Richard & Donna Ahlgren, of Davenport, Scott & Marti Ahlgren of LeClaire and Tim & Patricia Ahlgren, of Omaha, Nebraska; her grandchildren, Ian Ahlgren, Carrie Ahlgren, Rebecca (Kevin) Knox, Erica (Jay) Jansen, Elise Ahlgren Miller, Brett (Jamie) Ahlgren, James Ahlgren, Lillian Ahlgren and Matthew Ahlgren; her great-grandchildren, Kirstie Noble, Carlie (Tyler) Paxton, Alex Ahlgren, Tyler Ahlgren, Addison Knox, Zachary Knox, Andrew Knox, Easton Jansen, Jaynie Jansen and Penelope Miller; her great-great grandchildren, Griffin Paxton and Bentley Ahlgren; and a very special friend, Richard "Dick" Wales of LeClaire.

In addition to her husband, Melvin, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother in-law, Faye and Ron Busse; and her son and daughter-in-law, Lawrence & Joyce Ahlgren.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held at later date at First Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Mary's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


About Mary I had the opportunity to work with Mary while I was Dean of the Graduate School of Business at Saint Ambrose back in the early 1980s. In front of some serious challenges Mary-was a most talented and gracious administrator. I will always remember her loyalty and steadfastness. Her death is saddening. My sympathies to the family and friends.
Joe Mccaffrey
December 23, 2020
Mary was a special person to me back to the days of St Ambrose attending m be a school. She always encouraged and took an interest in my study. I really enjoyed her working on the Lone star building project. Everybody loved Mary and she could convince people to help with any cause. May she Rest In Peace after a life of love and compassion given to her friends and family.
Stephen Suiter
December 23, 2020
