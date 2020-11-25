Mary Ann Hahn

November 21, 1935-November 23, 2020

GRAND MOUND, IA-Mary Ann Hahn, 85, of Grand Mound, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center-East in Davenport.

Mary Ann was born November 21, 1935, in Grand Mound, to James and Marie (Frahm) Denahey. She graduated high school from A.I.C. in Davenport. After becoming an R.N., she worked at St. Luke's, Davenport, De Witt Community Hospital, and retired from Westwing Place after 45 years of nursing. She married James Hahn on November 23, 1957, at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. The couple resided in rural Grand Mound, raising seven children. James preceded her in death on March 18, 2003.

Mary Ann was a member of Sts Philip & James Catholic Church in Grand Mound where she was active in the Altar and Rosary Society and served on the Parish Council. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and going on trips. She also enjoyed baking and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Mark, Grand Mound, Steve (Lilia), Bristow, Virginia, Gerald (Connie), McCausland, Todd (Lora), Camargo, Illinois, Deborah (Mark) Lowe, Eldridge, Jean (Eric) Miller, Davenport, and Laurie (Josh) Burghoffer, Bettendorf; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Katherine (Frank) Doherty, Casselbury, Florida; several in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Joanne, John, David, and Gerald, nieces and nephews, and numerous in-laws.

A private family graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound, The Rev. Fr. Francis Odoom officiating.

Memorial may be made to Sts Philip & James Catholic Church, Calvary Cemetery, or the Grand Mound Community Center.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound. Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com