Mary Ann Seastrand

November 20, 1935-December 2, 2020

DEWITT-Mary Ann Seastrand, 85, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020, at home.

The former Mary Ann Shoemaker was born November 20, 1935, in Ottumwa to John and Anna (Cesar) Shoemaker. She graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1953. Mary Ann married Albert L. Seastrand, Sr. on July 20, 1962. She was employed by Caterpillar Tractor, Inc., Davenport and following 25 years of service was employed by Iowa Mutual Insurance Company, DeWitt until retirement.

She will be remembered for being a sweet, kind, warm and happy person who met others with a smile.

Surviving are a brother, Norman "Gene" Shoemaker of Ottumwa; a nephew, Brian; special friends, Alice Carber, Ilene Grimes and Tim Donohoe as well as other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her former husband, Albert; sisters, Emma Christina Shoemaker and Dorothy Baker; brothers, Jack Shoemaker and Joe Shoemaker; nieces, Brenda, Beverly and Vickie and a nephew Craig.

A family graveside service with interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Ottumwa.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.