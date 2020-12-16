Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary "Lorraine" Bromley
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Mary "Lorraine" Bromley

February 25, 1921 - December 13, 2020

Rock Island - Mary "Lorraine" Bromley, age 99, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Silver Cross in Friendship Manor, Rock Island, of COVID-19.

Lorraine was born Feb. 25, 1921 in Rock Island, IL, the daughter of Richard J. and Christina R. Van Hoorebeck. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1939. Lorraine proudly served in the US Navy as a WAVE during WWII. She married John L. Bromley on August 18, 1945 in Long Beach, California. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2009.

Lorraine worked at the Rock Island Arsenal prior to entering the service and later worked as a bookkeeper for private individuals.

She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island.

She was a blood donor for many years and a member of the Trinity Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary and Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Lawrence Clemens of Edmond, Oklahoma; Elizabeth (Berridge) and Jim Loveless of Rock Island, Illinois; and Kate Bromley of Seattle, Washington. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Colleen Wiemerslage-Bromley of Milan, Illinois; her granddaughter, Dr. Clara Berridge (Elliott Stevens), of Seattle, Washington; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, John M. Bromley; her sister, Rosedith Hawkins; and brothers Richard Van Hoorebeke and Francis Van Hoorebeck.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will follow at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 299. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School or Friendship Manor.

Lorraine's family wants to extend a special thank you to all the staff and management at Friendship Manor who provided such thoughtful care to Mom, especially those who were with her as she battled COVID-19. We are also grateful to the personnel from Heartland Hospice for their assistance.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Elizabeth (Betty), You have our deepest sympathy in the lose of your mother. She was a lovely lady. Years ago when your dad was the postmaster we had invited your mother to attend a tea that the Letter Carriers Auxiliary had at Hauberg Center. She and I reminisced about me being a clerk many years ago when your dad was a supervisor. If memory serves me right the tea was held shortly after your dadnwas made postmaster. We also talked about you and me and my husband Mike also of our class had been in some classes together. She was so proud that you had been in the peace corp. Mike and I want to extend our deepest sympathy and prayers for your mom and you and your family. God bless you all.
Stephanie Simoens Smith
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results