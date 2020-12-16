Mary "Lorraine" Bromley

February 25, 1921 - December 13, 2020

Rock Island - Mary "Lorraine" Bromley, age 99, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Silver Cross in Friendship Manor, Rock Island, of COVID-19.

Lorraine was born Feb. 25, 1921 in Rock Island, IL, the daughter of Richard J. and Christina R. Van Hoorebeck. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1939. Lorraine proudly served in the US Navy as a WAVE during WWII. She married John L. Bromley on August 18, 1945 in Long Beach, California. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2009.

Lorraine worked at the Rock Island Arsenal prior to entering the service and later worked as a bookkeeper for private individuals.

She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island.

She was a blood donor for many years and a member of the Trinity Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary and Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Lawrence Clemens of Edmond, Oklahoma; Elizabeth (Berridge) and Jim Loveless of Rock Island, Illinois; and Kate Bromley of Seattle, Washington. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Colleen Wiemerslage-Bromley of Milan, Illinois; her granddaughter, Dr. Clara Berridge (Elliott Stevens), of Seattle, Washington; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, John M. Bromley; her sister, Rosedith Hawkins; and brothers Richard Van Hoorebeke and Francis Van Hoorebeck.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will follow at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 299. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School or Friendship Manor.

Lorraine's family wants to extend a special thank you to all the staff and management at Friendship Manor who provided such thoughtful care to Mom, especially those who were with her as she battled COVID-19. We are also grateful to the personnel from Heartland Hospice for their assistance.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.