Mary Jane Brown

June 15, 1939-December 7, 2021

Mary Jane Brown, 82, of LeClaire and Princeton, will have services later in the spring. Mary passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport, Iowa.

Mary Jane Gabelhouse was born on June 15, 1939, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Edward and Clara (Boehler) Gabelhouse. She married Roi Brown in Nebraska on April 11, 1958. They were later divorced.

Mary worked at Plaza Bowl South and North running the snack bar. She worked at the Casey's in LeClaire, then traveled doing inventory, retiring in 2001.

She enjoyed reading, movies, puzzles, concerts, games, traveling, going to the casino, and visiting with family and friends. She served as past president for the Lion's Club, Princeton, Iowa and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies.

Survivors include her children; Pamela (Fred) Simmons of California, Mario (Leslie) Brown of North Carolina, Don (Josephine) Brown of Palatine, Illinois, Jennifer (Don) Brown-Chase of Clinton, Iowa, Anna Washington of California, 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren, sisters; Rosie Nabity of Missouri, Kay McClintic of Colorado, and a brother; David (Jean) Eberts of Montana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Mike Brown and a long-time boyfriend, Keith Havenhill.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 637 S 14th St Clinton, IA 52732.

