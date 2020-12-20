Mary Theresa Butler

February 21, 1955-December 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mary Theresa Butler, 65, of Davenport, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Home, Bettendorf, after a brief illness. A private family funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. The Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or the Putnam Museum.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Mary Theresa Butler was born February 21, 1955, in St Louis, MO, a daughter of Laurence and Mary Katherine (Becherer) Butler.

Theresa was a devoted Catholic who taught religious studies, and volunteered her time in many pastoral activities and missions. She graduated from St. Ambrose College, and received her Masters in Pastoral Care from Aquinas Institute of Theology, St. Louis. She loved studying and speaking languages with her nephew, Michael E. Motto, and was an avid world traveler in her early years. She loved reading, and over the years collected many rocks, fossils, coins and antique glassware.

Those left to honor Theresa's memory include her sisters Laurie Stoner, Sarasota, FL, Danna Motto, Davenport, Mary Ann (Dave Murphy) Van Horn, Colorado Springs, CO; brothers Larry (Cheri) Butler, Phoenix, AZ, and Jerome Butler, Sacramento, CA; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at Iowa Masonic Home and Hospice Compassus for their loving care in Theresa's final days.

