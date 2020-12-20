Menu
Mary Theresa Butler
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Mary Theresa Butler

February 21, 1955-December 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mary Theresa Butler, 65, of Davenport, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Home, Bettendorf, after a brief illness. A private family funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. The Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed by visiting her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or the Putnam Museum.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Mary Theresa Butler was born February 21, 1955, in St Louis, MO, a daughter of Laurence and Mary Katherine (Becherer) Butler.

Theresa was a devoted Catholic who taught religious studies, and volunteered her time in many pastoral activities and missions. She graduated from St. Ambrose College, and received her Masters in Pastoral Care from Aquinas Institute of Theology, St. Louis. She loved studying and speaking languages with her nephew, Michael E. Motto, and was an avid world traveler in her early years. She loved reading, and over the years collected many rocks, fossils, coins and antique glassware.

Those left to honor Theresa's memory include her sisters Laurie Stoner, Sarasota, FL, Danna Motto, Davenport, Mary Ann (Dave Murphy) Van Horn, Colorado Springs, CO; brothers Larry (Cheri) Butler, Phoenix, AZ, and Jerome Butler, Sacramento, CA; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at Iowa Masonic Home and Hospice Compassus for their loving care in Theresa's final days.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
Dear Cousins, one and all, many hugs. Miss all of you. And my deepest condolences. Theresa will be missed by all.
Claire Koelzer Gardner
December 22, 2020
My sympathy to all. I met Teresa in July of 2018 when my Mom moved to The Kahl. We had many nice visits at Happy Hour and I am glad I got to meet her. I knew she was a special person and your obituary proved it. When I was done reading I just thought Wow. Peace to Teresa and all of you.
Donna Knapper
December 22, 2020
Most sincere condolences in the lost of your sister.
Theresa Mallick
December 22, 2020
May Theresa rest in peace. Please accept my sincere sympathy.
Nancy Notton-Stumpff
December 21, 2020
Danna and Family, sorry to hear of Theresa´s passing . You are all in my prayers. Sheryl
Sheryl Cowherd Turner
December 21, 2020
