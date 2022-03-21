Menu
Mary Ann Carmack
1921 - 2022
BORN
1921
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 23 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Mary Ann Carmack

April 28, 1921-March 18, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Mary Ann Carmack, 100, of Rock Island passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the church. Entombment will be at Calvary Mausoleum, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Mary was born on April 28, 1921 in Rock Island, a daughter of Thomas and Mary (Eick) Daley. She married Myron Lee Carmack in 1945 in Las Vegas, NV and he preceded her in death on October 29, 2013. Mary worked as a secretary at St. Ambrose University for 30 years in the physical education and athletic department.

She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Island, where she was a part of the Altar and Rosary Society, and of the Pinnacle Country Club in Milan. Her hobbies included golf and playing bridge.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Kathleen "Kitty" Zbleski, East Moline; Tony (Donna) Carmack, Theresa Carmack, Colleen Carmack, Martin Carmack and Alice Carmack, all of Rock Island; daughter-in-law, Bernie Carmack; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; parents; infant son, Michael; daughter, Mary Jane Carmack; son, Christopher "Chris" Carmack; sisters, Loretta Salsbury and Sister Mary Edith (Daley) CSC; and brother, Tom Daley.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice Compassus for all of their support and care.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very Sorry to read about your Mom. She was a great person. May she Rest in Eternal Peace & Happiness. LOVE THE CARMACK FAMILY.
Gail Gerlich Dahlstrom
Friend
March 22, 2022
My condolences for your loss. May wonderful memories of a life well lived give you comfort and sustain you through this difficult time. 2Cor1:2,3
WE
March 21, 2022
