Sister Mary C. Core, O.S.B.

April 4, 1948-March 27, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Sister Mary C. Core, O.S.B., 73, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.

A private family Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, and will be live-streamed through Benedictine Sisters of St. Mary Monastery Facebook page. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Private visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m Tuesday, March 29, at the Monastery, with a private Christian wake service at 7:00 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.

Mary Claire Core was born April 4, 1948, in Sterling, Illinois, a daughter of Darrell and Anna Jane Core. She attended St. Anne's Grade School, East Moline, Alleman High School, Rock Island, St. Xavier University, Chicago, St. Meinrad School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN.

Sister Mary entered the Benedictine community on Sept. 10 , 1967, and made her final profession as a Benedictine sister on August 12, 1972.

Sister Mary's ministry included teaching in Catholic grade schools in Illinois at Nauvoo, Macomb, Monmouth, Chicago and St. Mary's Academy, Nauvoo, Bergen High School, Peoria and St. Bede Academy, Peru, IL. She served in Youth Ministry at St. Joseph Parish, Pekin, IL, St. Maria Goretti Parish, Coal Valley, IL, Mary Our Lady of Peace, Orion, IL and Our Lady of Victory, Davenport, IA. She also served as Initial Formation Director and Liturgy Director for St. Mary Monastery.

She is survived by her Benedictine Sisters; her brothers, James (Angela) Core, Spokane Valley, WA and, Richard (Susan) Core, Los Angeles, CA ; her sisters, Lois (Steven) Pinto, New Bedford, MA, and Rita (Wayne) Pacha, Eldridge, IA; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

