Mary Loretta (Kedley) Davis

January 10, 1927-December 24, 2021

Mary Loretta (Kedley) Davis, 94, of rural Delmar, Iowa was greeted in Heaven on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 3 to 7 at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Delmar at 10:30 A.M. with a burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Delmar.

Mary Loretta (Kedley) Davis was born on January 10, 1927 to James and Johanna (Henneberry) Kedley on the family farm near Monmouth, Iowa. She married Virgil Davis February 8, 1947 at Holy Trinity Church in Baldwin, Iowa. She met Virgil Davis, a WWII Veteran, at a country dance in Baldwin, Iowa. The Tom Owens Orchestra performed, Arthur and Ruth Denger took Mary. Virgil and Mary farmed together two miles west of Delmar for 60 years on the family farm. She never stopped loving him. She was a 1944 graduate of Monmouth High School and in August, 1945, at the age of 18 graduated from Iowa State Teachers College Elementary Program. She received a BA from Marycrest College in Davenport in 1972. She taught at Elwood, Monmouth, Clinton, Delmar, and Northeast of Gooselake. Mary especially enjoyed calling former students, family, and friends on their birthdays.

She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and their Alter and Rosary Society. She belonged to Homemakers, New Century Women's Club, Jackson Country Retired Teachers, American Legion Auxiliary, young married Farm couples, Road Runners Camping, Mary also enjoyed playing cards.

Mary was part of the close knit Henneberry Irish clan and raised seven children. She is survived by two daughters; Loretta (Thomas) Thein of Monticello, Diane (Steven) McKenrick of Kearney, Nebraska. Four sons; Richard Davis of Dubuque, Michael (Lisa) Davis of Bettendorf, Scott (Susan) Davis of LeClaire, Steven Davis of Delmar. 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren 2 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Laverne (Catherine) Bartels, December 1, 1982; her husband Virgil Davis December 3, 2000, her son Lynn August 26, 2017; and her grandson John Davis March 17, 2020.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com. Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous or Delwood Schools. Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Mary Davis Family P.O. Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362