Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary D. Ebel
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home
1805 Highway 281 North
Marble Falls, TX

Mary D. Ebel

September 3, 1937-February 21, 2021

MARBLE FALLS, TX-Mary D. Ebel, age 83, a long-time resident of Marble Falls, Texas, died peacefully on Feb. 21, 2021. Mary was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Sioux City, Iowa. Mary was an avid reader, a talented painter and enjoyed supporting local thrift shops and antique stores finding interesting treasures to adorn her home. She is survived by her sister, daughter and son, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private ceremony will be held to celebrate her life and passing in the coming days.

Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.