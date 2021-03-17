Mary D. Ebel

September 3, 1937-February 21, 2021

MARBLE FALLS, TX-Mary D. Ebel, age 83, a long-time resident of Marble Falls, Texas, died peacefully on Feb. 21, 2021. Mary was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Sioux City, Iowa. Mary was an avid reader, a talented painter and enjoyed supporting local thrift shops and antique stores finding interesting treasures to adorn her home. She is survived by her sister, daughter and son, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private ceremony will be held to celebrate her life and passing in the coming days.

Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com