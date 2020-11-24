Mary Ellen Clark Johnson-Owens

July 18, 1939-November 20, 2020

Mary Ellen Clark Johnson-Owens, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend, died peacefully with family at her side on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mary Louise Clark and siblings David Julian Clark and Joanne Clark Tharp. Additionally, Mary had two twenty-five-plus-year marriages in her life-one to John David Johnson, the father of her four children, the other to Ottie Reed Owens, both are deceased.

Mary is survived by her children John Douglas (Tracy) Johnson, Janet Skola, Steve Johnson, and Cara Greening (Chesley); granddaughters Breigh Anna, Cassidy, Axel, Jacqui, Sam; and great grandchildren Kat, Connor, Eli, Owen and Olivia; her beloved sister Cathy Brice (Larry) and their sons Jordan and Sean; Niece Cindy Stamp (Tracey) and their daughter Shannon; and her brother Pat Clark (Maryjo) and family.

Mary is also survived by the large, loving family of her late husband Ottie. Lisa (Brian) Smith; and five grown grandchildren and five adorable great grandchildren.

Mary was blessed also to find love again. Robert Cooper became her constant, loving companion after moving to Raleigh. They shared a passion for music and Robert would play Mary's favorites on the piano. Together, they watched old movies and regularly enjoyed having a smoke "out back" at their home at The Independence Village of Olde Raleigh. His family welcomed and loved Mary also.

Mary was a passionate, vibrant person with a great sense of humor. She believed in women's rights and our political democracy. Her father Joe Clark was a state Representative for Dubuque, Iowa. In 1973, when Joe died mid-election, Mary's mother Louise ran in his stead. Then, 1980, Mary ran for Iowa Senate. While unsuccessful, she remained an active member of the Democratic Party. Mary and her daughter Cara marched for the Equal Rights Amendment. And while her illness kept her from this past election, she voted faithfully and was very happy to see a woman elected vice president in her lifetime.

Mary loved her family and encouraged- or maybe just tolerated- our passions over the years of horses, motorcycles, running, rock climbing, and even allowed Doug to drag race her prized Chrysler 440. She was a cool mom too, purchasing an orange Camaro-and we'd "accidentally" miss the school bus, so she'd have to pick us up in her cool car. Mary always had fantastic taste in music-spanning the spectrum from Pink Floyd, to the Mavericks, to Classical. She welcomed all our pets-chipmunks, a pig, bunnies, kittens, and numerous pups we homed over the years, most notably Phydeaux, Puggie, Pokey, Desi, and Dilly. In her later years, she enjoyed tending to her roses and having leisurely conversations under the maple tree in her front yard.

Mary's final resting place will be in the Clark family plot in Ottumwa, Iowa, next to her parents and brother, David. We will wait until it is safe to gather in person together to do this, so perhaps in the spring. Her family is so grateful for the extraordinary care Mary received from Transitions LifeCare. If you wish to do so, donate in Mary's honor to Transitions LifeCare, Raleigh (or to a hospice organization in your community), or the Alzheimer's Association.