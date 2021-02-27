Menu
Mary E. Gambleton
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Mary E. Gambleton

August 18, 1950-February 25, 2021

DELMAR-Mary E. Gambleton, 70, of Delmar, IA passed away Thursday February 25, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals. A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Tuesday (3/2) at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. The service will be lived streamed on the Runge Mortuary Facebook page and online condolences can be shared at www.runegmortuary.com.

Mary was born August 18, 1950 in Greenfield, IA. She was united in marriage to Silas Gambleton on June 18, 1973 in Cambridge, IL. After completing school Mary became a LPN but decided to peruse a different dream of helping children in need. Mary and her husband dedicated their lives as foster parents for over 30 years helping 100's of children. Mary & Silas also adopted 9 children along with 3 of their own. Mary attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's in Maquoketa, IA.

Survivors include her husband Silas Gambleton; 12 Children; numerous grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 5 sisters; and 2 brothers.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents James & Nelda Paustian.


Published by Quad-City Times on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sad to hear this about our dear friend Mary. Silas, you and the kids are in our thoughts and prayers. I know Jehovah will resurrect her to perfect life on a paradise earth. I´m looking forward to seeing her there. We love you all.
Mr. and Mrs. William Rubel
March 2, 2021
GOD bless y'all. She was a very nice lady. She was there for me.
Anthony Crane
March 2, 2021
May God be you guys HEALER. So sorry for your loss.
Edith Crane
March 2, 2021
My condolences are sent to the Gambleton family . Dear Lord keep them close to you to help them thru this .
Lisa Noles
March 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Eileen and her family. We are appreciative to have met and known such a beautiful person.
The Ellis Family
March 1, 2021
Sending our condolences and prayers. Thus deeply saddens us and we wish you strength during this difficult time.
Tyrone Liz
Family
February 28, 2021
Love Tyrone and Liz
February 28, 2021
My condolences to the family, forever in our hearts
Victoria Lewis
February 27, 2021
Rest easy Mary u will be missed by lots of people but ik ur looking over us u were and still are an amazing lady!!!
Douglas Holdsworth
February 27, 2021
She was such a beautifull lady inside and out.Will miss you Mary.God bless the loving family also.
Susan walsh
February 27, 2021
RIH you was always respectful to me and showed me love and smiling. You are with God know and will be missed we love you cuz!
Terry Scott
February 27, 2021
Nesie LaGrone
February 27, 2021
Hoping you and your family find strength in the time of sorrow. Love you all family.
Nesie LaGrone
February 27, 2021
Silas and family, We are so so sorry to read of the passing of Mary. She was a wonderful, caring person and certainly a blessing to do so many. We were friends of Jenny Nunn, just in case you can not place us. We moved away from Davenport over 27 years ago. Otherwise our paths most likely would have crossed again. May God help you keep beautiful memories.
Jody and Robert Benge
February 27, 2021
My Condolences To The Gambleton Families. Sorry For Your Loss. Rest In Peace z MARY Gambleton.
Paul Milton
February 27, 2021
Mary u will be so missed u was a light in my life thank you God bless you on your new journey
Shirley Miller- flo
February 27, 2021
