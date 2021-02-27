Mary E. Gambleton

August 18, 1950-February 25, 2021

DELMAR-Mary E. Gambleton, 70, of Delmar, IA passed away Thursday February 25, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals. A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Tuesday (3/2) at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. The service will be lived streamed on the Runge Mortuary Facebook page and online condolences can be shared at www.runegmortuary.com.

Mary was born August 18, 1950 in Greenfield, IA. She was united in marriage to Silas Gambleton on June 18, 1973 in Cambridge, IL. After completing school Mary became a LPN but decided to peruse a different dream of helping children in need. Mary and her husband dedicated their lives as foster parents for over 30 years helping 100's of children. Mary & Silas also adopted 9 children along with 3 of their own. Mary attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's in Maquoketa, IA.

Survivors include her husband Silas Gambleton; 12 Children; numerous grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 5 sisters; and 2 brothers.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents James & Nelda Paustian.