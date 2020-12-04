Menu
Mary "Jane" Gaylord
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Mary "Jane" Gaylord, 93, passed away December 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Village. There will be a private family service. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Cunnick-Collinsmortuary.com Memorials can be given to Good Samaritan Society Davenport, Iowa.

Jane was born on July 8, 1927 in New Kensinton, Pennsylvania to William and Aline (Eckerd) Mildren. She was united in marriage to Lewis Gaylord on January 2, 1948 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. He preceded her in death in 2012.

She was member of Grandview Baptist Church. Jane enjoyed knitting and sewing. She was a Chicago Cubs fan and a Pirates fan before that. She enjoyed spending time and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children Rebecca (Daryl) Mueller, Marjorie Dwinal, and Daniel (Kathy) Gaylord. 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law Douglas Dwinal.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My condolences to the entire family. Becky, your mom was a very sweet lady, cherish your memories.
Deb Summerville
December 4, 2020