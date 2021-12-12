Mary A. Hurd

August 11, 1948-December 8, 2021

Mary A. Hurd, 73, of Bettendorf, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.

Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be at 10:30am Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 4-7pm Monday, December 13, 2021, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. An additional visitation will be on Tuesday at church from 9:30-10:30am.

Mary Alma McDermott was born August 11, 1948, in Storm Lake, Iowa, a daughter of Bernard and Imelda (Pitts) McDermott. She graduated from Iowa State University in 1970. While there, Mary met Dennis Hurd and they were married on November 7, 1970 in Storm Lake. They recently celebrated 51 years of marriage.

Mary worked as a secretary for Northwest Bank, Sacred Heart Cathedral and Bi-State Regional Commission. She enjoyed singing in the choir as a member of both Sacred Heart Cathedral and St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Mary was known for her smile, laugh and her love for her family. She took pride in her grandchildren and loved gardening, baking, sewing, and music.

Those left to honor Mary's memory include her husband, Dennis, Bettendorf; children: Michael (Jessica) Hurd, Bettendorf; Jody Hurd, Carlisle, Iowa; and Kelly (Randy) Garza, Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren: Marianna, Peter, Patrick, Wyatt, Winston, Cecilia and Wesley; siblings: Peg Martens, Onslo, Iowa; Connie Schimmel, West Branch, Iowa; Georgia Rivenbark, Leestown, Florida; Cindy Hansen, Storm Lake, Iowa; John McDermott, Austin, Texas; Denise Eliason, Sevierville, Tennessee and Alan McDermott, LeMars, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Davenport Lutheran Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.