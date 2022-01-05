Mary Catherine Huyten

February 24, 1964-December 29, 2021

Mary Catherine Huyten, referred to as "bright eyes" by her forever husband, Bill, was the youngest of four kids and born on February 24, 1964 in Muscatine, IA, to parents Mary-Helen Woods and Gary Sheldon Woods. Mary was 57 when she found her forever home on December 29, 2021 and had lots of family beside her for comfort as she peacefully took her final breath at Genesis Hospital in Silvis, IL.

She is survived by her son, Cory Woods, her husband Bill, and step-son, Austin Huyten; niece Leslie Pressier, Liberty Powell, her father in law Frank Huyten; her two dogs, Bruno and Ralphy, her two cats Gypsy and Hazel, and a huge tribe of close friends.

