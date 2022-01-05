Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Catherine Huyten
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Mary Catherine Huyten

February 24, 1964-December 29, 2021

Mary Catherine Huyten, referred to as "bright eyes" by her forever husband, Bill, was the youngest of four kids and born on February 24, 1964 in Muscatine, IA, to parents Mary-Helen Woods and Gary Sheldon Woods. Mary was 57 when she found her forever home on December 29, 2021 and had lots of family beside her for comfort as she peacefully took her final breath at Genesis Hospital in Silvis, IL.

She is survived by her son, Cory Woods, her husband Bill, and step-son, Austin Huyten; niece Leslie Pressier, Liberty Powell, her father in law Frank Huyten; her two dogs, Bruno and Ralphy, her two cats Gypsy and Hazel, and a huge tribe of close friends.

Online condolences may be made by visiting vanhoe.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Family and Friends, I have not the words to express the emptiness left behind in my heart with the passing of this wonderful woman. I have known Mary to be fun, loving and totally vibrant for some 35+ years. Whether it be a motorcycle event, a Halloween Party or a simple get-together, if Mary n Bill were attending it then became a 'you just got to find a way to be there' party!! We will grieve. We will mourn. We will remember. Then we will feel blessed to have loved and been loved by Mary. With my deepest sympathies, may the Lord Bless You and may He Strengthen You. May you rest easy my dear friend...for you have reached your highest ground, Kevin and Roberta
Kevin B Hunter, Saint Louis, MO
Friend
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results