Sister Mary Karen Macksey

April 12, 1926-October 7, 2020

Sister Mary Karen Macksey, CHM, 94, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, IA.

Rose Margaret Macksey was born April 12, 1926, in Oskaloosa, IA, to Thomas and Lena Tessmann Macksey. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) in 1948 and professed vows in 1951.

Sister Karen's education included a BA in Elementary Education from Marycrest College and specialized teaching certificates from Marycrest and the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency.

Sister Karen served as an elementary school teacher from 1951 until her retirement in 1996, at St. Austin, Minneapolis, MN and in Iowa at St. Mary and St. Patrick, Ottumwa, St. Maryt. Henry, Marshalltown, and St. Vincent, John F. Kennedy, St. Mary and Holy Trinity, Davenport. The last 21 years (1975-1996) were at St. Mary and Holy Trinity Schools. After retiring, she volunteered at Holy Trinity School and Humility of Mary Housing, Inc. (now Humility Homes and Services, Inc.). While living at the Bishop Drumm Retirement Center, she served in a ministry of prayer and witness. Sister Karen's cheery smile could light up a room and offer any visitor a feeling of warm welcome.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews and her CHM sisters and associates. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Earl, Wilford, Cecil, Leo, Robert, Katherine and Marguerite Macksey and Lucille Macksey Kearney.

Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.



