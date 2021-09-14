Mary Ruth Lasack

April 17, 1931-September 10, 2021

OXFORD-Mary Ruth Lasack, 90, of Oxford Junction passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at home.

Her funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oxford Junction with a visitation prior to her service from 9:00-10:15 am. Burial will be held at Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction. Dawson Funeral Services of Oxford Junction is caring for her family.

Mary was born on April 17, 1931, in Maquoketa to Clarence and Viola (Snyder) Cook. Mary graduated from Delmar High School then attended St. Ambrose School of Nursing to earn her certificate in nursing. On March 2, 1957, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Paul Lasack at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Delmar. After marriage she helped on the farm while raising their nine children.

Mary and Paul were known for attending many sports events, musical programs, and other school events for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her vocal encouragement could always be heard above the crowd. They watched and attended many St. Louis Cardinal baseball games. Mary was an avid volunteer serving many funeral dinners, teaching religious education, chauffeuring for ball games, and working in many lunch stands and 4-H events. She was known for her huge family dinners complete with multiple pies and kolaches.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband Paul, her children Barbara Burmeister of Lost Nation, Paula (Tom) Davis of Grimes, Owen (Colette) Lasack Smithville, MO, Jim (Lola) Lasack of Oxford Junction, Joanne (Brian) Swanson of Coal Valley, IL, Steve (Lisa) Lasack of Deerfield, WI, Nancy (Rich) Shapiro of Glenview, IL, Sharon (Chris) Bentrott of Blaine, MN; 21 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren and a sister Shirley Gorzney of Calamus.

Preceding her in death are her parents, son Brian, son-in-law Tim Burmeister, two sisters and four brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oxford Junction, Oxford Junction Fire, or Oxford Junction Ambulance. Cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Mary Lasack Family Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.