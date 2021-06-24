Menu
Mary A. Lund
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Mary A. Lund

December 6, 1961-June 20, 2021

DAVENPORT-Mary A. Lund, 59, of Davenport passed away, surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Davenport. Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove. A rosary will be said at 4pm on Friday with a visitation to follow until 7pm, at The Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City or the church. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

She was born December 6, 1961 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Everett and Rowena (Dale) Ross. She graduated in 1980 from Central Decatur Jr/Sr. High School in Leon, Iowa. She then graduated from Iowa State University in 1985 with her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology. She had been working for Plumb Supply Company in Davenport, retiring after 16 years of service.

Mary was formerly married to John Lund, Jr., of Davenport. To that union, were born three children: Kasie, John and Jacob.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching movies and cooking shows. She also enjoyed going to the beach, traveling, NASCAR and attending concerts, especially Bon Jovi. Her greatest joy however was her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Kasie (Todd) Johnson and their children: Allie and Mackenna, Eldridge, IA, John Lund and Jacob (Courtney) Lund, all of Davenport. siblings: Larry (Trish) Ross, Gilbert, AZ and Terry (Laura) Ross, Moreland, IA, many nieces and nephews and special friends, Kelly (Larry) Bloomer and their children, Bryar, Broady and Breah, DeWitt, IA. Her parents preceded her in death.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We send our sympathy on the passing of Mary. Praying for God's comfort and peace to be with you and may your memories of Mary fill your hearts with joy.
Penny Cornelison and Family
June 29, 2021
To all that loved Mary, may your hearts find comfort and peace from the memories of love, family, and friendship. Mary Ann was a lifelong family friend, I remember always such a happy little girl and loving to play on the family´s home staircase; growing up with two brothers she learned to fend for herself. I so enjoyed watching on FB the pictures she´d share of family trips, Iowa State games with her brothers and family; and her infectious smile. My friend may you rest in peace, you fought a good fight, you will be greatly missed, and you were so loved. Sending love and prayers to your children, Grandaughters, brothers Larry, Terry, and families. Fly High my friend, Pam
Pam Robison
June 26, 2021
Laramie Garner
June 25, 2021
Eternal Rest Grant unto my Friend Mary O Lord, and may the Perpetual Light shine upon her. May her soul, and all the souls of the Faithfully Departed Rest in Peace. Amen I
Jeffrey Spencer
June 24, 2021
