DAVENPORT-Mary A. Lund, 59, of Davenport passed away, surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Davenport. Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove. A rosary will be said at 4pm on Friday with a visitation to follow until 7pm, at The Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City or the church. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

She was born December 6, 1961 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Everett and Rowena (Dale) Ross. She graduated in 1980 from Central Decatur Jr/Sr. High School in Leon, Iowa. She then graduated from Iowa State University in 1985 with her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology. She had been working for Plumb Supply Company in Davenport, retiring after 16 years of service.

Mary was formerly married to John Lund, Jr., of Davenport. To that union, were born three children: Kasie, John and Jacob.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching movies and cooking shows. She also enjoyed going to the beach, traveling, NASCAR and attending concerts, especially Bon Jovi. Her greatest joy however was her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Kasie (Todd) Johnson and their children: Allie and Mackenna, Eldridge, IA, John Lund and Jacob (Courtney) Lund, all of Davenport. siblings: Larry (Trish) Ross, Gilbert, AZ and Terry (Laura) Ross, Moreland, IA, many nieces and nephews and special friends, Kelly (Larry) Bloomer and their children, Bryar, Broady and Breah, DeWitt, IA. Her parents preceded her in death.