Mary Ann Mead

December 25, 1948-December 20, 2021

Mary Ann Mead was welcomed home by her Savior on December 20. Her final days were spent at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. Mary Ann, a native of Davenport, IA, was the daughter of the late Dr. Donald James Allard and the late Rosalie Seefeldt Allard, of Davenport. She attended the Villa De Chantal in Rock Island, IL through high school after which she completed two years of college at the College of St. Theresa in Kansas City, MO. Mrs. Mead was employed for several years by Principal Financial Group in in Des Moines. She moved to Huntsville, Alabama, in 1984 where she served for several years as an Executive Assistant to local aerospace executives.

After marrying Robert Mead in Huntsville in July 2004, Mary Ann started a gift shop in Fayetteville, TN, "Ebabe's Gifts," which she operated for several years until poor health forced her to retire.

Mrs. Mead was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Donald James Allard, Jr., and Carl Christian Allard.

She is survived by husband Robert Mead of Fayetteville, TN, sister Theresa Radford (Peter) of Golden, CO, former husband Peter Lau and wife Ronelle of Davenport, son Lance Lau of Philadelphia, daughter Tori Elizabeth Glade (Todd), grandchildren Taylor and Trevor Glade, all of West Des Moines, IA, and her dear friend Deb Tjelta of Phoenix, AZ, who accompanied Mary Ann in her final days.

Mary Ann committed her remains to the University of Tennessee College of Medicine through their anatomical donor program. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. In her memory, friends are asked to support a charity of their choice.