Mary Ann Mead
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Mary Ann Mead

December 25, 1948-December 20, 2021

Mary Ann Mead was welcomed home by her Savior on December 20. Her final days were spent at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. Mary Ann, a native of Davenport, IA, was the daughter of the late Dr. Donald James Allard and the late Rosalie Seefeldt Allard, of Davenport. She attended the Villa De Chantal in Rock Island, IL through high school after which she completed two years of college at the College of St. Theresa in Kansas City, MO. Mrs. Mead was employed for several years by Principal Financial Group in in Des Moines. She moved to Huntsville, Alabama, in 1984 where she served for several years as an Executive Assistant to local aerospace executives.

After marrying Robert Mead in Huntsville in July 2004, Mary Ann started a gift shop in Fayetteville, TN, "Ebabe's Gifts," which she operated for several years until poor health forced her to retire.

Mrs. Mead was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Donald James Allard, Jr., and Carl Christian Allard.

She is survived by husband Robert Mead of Fayetteville, TN, sister Theresa Radford (Peter) of Golden, CO, former husband Peter Lau and wife Ronelle of Davenport, son Lance Lau of Philadelphia, daughter Tori Elizabeth Glade (Todd), grandchildren Taylor and Trevor Glade, all of West Des Moines, IA, and her dear friend Deb Tjelta of Phoenix, AZ, who accompanied Mary Ann in her final days.

Mary Ann committed her remains to the University of Tennessee College of Medicine through their anatomical donor program. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. In her memory, friends are asked to support a charity of their choice.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Friends, I dated Terry in high school and our folks and aunt Lois and Uncle Bill we´re close friends. Good times were had by all. R I p and we will meet again. The Suiters.
Steve Suiter
Friend
January 1, 2022
I read with great sorrow about the passing of your wife Mary. I can´t think of anything more difficult to deal with than the loss of your best friend and companion. My sympathies are sent to you Bob.
Dick Stout
Other
December 25, 2021
Mary Ann always had the biggest smile that brightened a room the minute she walked in. She had a big heart...always kind, helpful, and friendly. Most importantly, she was genuine. Deepest sympathy to Bob and her family.
Candace Noneman
December 25, 2021
