Mary Gaye Morse

September 11, 1961-March 18, 2021

BETTENDORF-Mary Gaye Morse, 59, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Trinity Unity Point in Bettendorf.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. She will be laid to rest at McCausland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials made be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospitals or the Scott County Humane Society.

She was born in Galesburg, Illinois on September 11, 1961, the daughter of Grant and Georgia (Carter) Schmidt. On June 26, 1999, Mary was united in marriage to Kenneth O. Morse in Davenport, Iowa.

She was a graduate of Kaplan College with a degree in Paralegal Studies and was employed in the office of Robert C. Meyer, Atty. in Davenport.

Among the things she enjoyed were motorcycling, traveling, her paralegal career and especially her beloved grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Kenneth; her daughters, April Minnick of Helene, Texas and Nicole (Samuel) LaMere of Rock Island, Illinois; her sons, Daniel (Sandra) Schmidt of Davenport, Zachary Morse of Bettendorf, Iowa and Jacob Morse of Bettendorf; her grandchildren, Riley, Bailey, Lucas, Logan, Skyler, Lauren, Georgia, Lucy and Leslee; and those she considered her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Anastasia and Allen; her brother, Greg Schmidt of Bettendorf; and many other relatives and wonderful friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gary Schmidt; and her sister, Gayle Suiter.