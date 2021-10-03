Menu
Mary Dolores Costello Osterman
FUNERAL HOME
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS

Mary Dolores Costello Osterman

January 22, 1934-September 24, 2021

On Friday, September 24, 2021, our beloved mother, Mary Dolores Costello Osterman, age 87, has gone to join our Heavenly Father and Holy Mother.

Mary Dolores was born on January 22, 1934 to Lenard and Beulah Costello in Iowa City, Iowa.

She graduated Immaculate Conception Academy, Davenport, Iowa in 1952. Mary Dolores served in the U.S. Air Force (1953 to 1955) as a radio repair technician. She met and married Donald L. Mott and moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 1969. There she spent the remainder of her life raising a family and building a career with Littleton Industries at Ingalls Shipyard, logistics division, retiring in 1994. Mary Dolores was blessed to remarry later in life to a wonderful man, Charles F. Osterman. She was a loving wife and mother, devoted Catholic, and a proud American. She loved to laugh, tell stories, and was the life of the party.

Mary Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Lenard and Beulah Zugg Costello; 3 siblings, Rita Mae Goetsch, Patrick Allen Costello, and Lenard Francis Costello; and husband, Charles F. Osterman.

Mary Delores was the loving mother of 4 children, Alice Mott of Tucson, AZ, Donna (Ronnie) Brown of Vancleave, MS, Donald (Nida) Mott and Wallace Mott of Ocean Springs, MS; grandchildren, Jasper (Karina)Graham, Buddy Graham, Samuel Graham (fiancé, Tara Wood), Holly Smith, Michael Watson, John Watson, Donald A. Mott, Jason Mott; and 5 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service and interment will be held at the Biloxi VA Cemetery on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Osterman family.

Please make donations to your favorite veteran organization in lieu of flowers.

View and sign online tribute at www.bokfh.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Biloxi VA Cemetery
MS
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
October 3, 2021
I am terribly sorry for your loss. I would like to offer the family my deepest and most sincere condolences. May the God of comfort be with you all. Psalm 20:2
MG
September 30, 2021
