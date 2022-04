Mary Lou Townsley

April 2, 2022

DAVENPORT-Mary Lou Townsley, 64, of Davenport, IA, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 16, from 1-3 pm at the Friendly House, 122 Myrtle Street, Davenport, IA, 52804.

