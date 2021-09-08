Mary Frances Vogel

April 29, 1929-September 5, 2021

Mary Frances Vogel, 92, open-hearted wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She freely gave the great gift of her love, always placing the well-being and needs of others ahead of her own.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where she was an active parishioner for decades. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 9, at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf, beginning with the rosary at 4:00 P.M. For the safety of all, the family requests attendees wear masks.

Mary Frances was born April 29, 1929 in Wadena, Iowa where she grew up on the farm with her parents (John) Francis and Margaret Corkery, her three dear sisters and many nearby cousins. She graduated from Tipton High School and Upper Iowa University in Fayette. As a young teacher in Clarence, she was introduced to fellow teacher Bernie Vogel by their matchmaking superintendent, and they married in 1954.

For more than 65 years, Mary Frances held her Cody Street neighborhood and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church close to her heart. At Lourdes, she was a member of Mt. Carmel Circle, helped organize funeral luncheons, sang in the choir and was active in the Evergreen group. She was known for her gardens, homemade bread and apple dumplings. She joyfully celebrated her Irish heritage. As a CASI volunteer, Mary Frances made daily telephone calls to provide companionship for Lillian, a homebound senior citizen, which she continued for 25 years. She also volunteered in the Bettendorf schools, and delivered Meals on Wheels into her 80s. After raising her own five children, Mary Frances opened her heart and home to 19 foreign students, many of whom came to study at Scott Community College through the State Department's Central American Scholarship program. She never stopped making new friends.

Those honoring her life include her children, Jerome (Mary Lata) Vogel of Flagstaff, Arizona; Monica (Bruce) Mills of New Port Richey, Florida; Colonel John (Jill) Vogel, US Army, of Wichita Falls, Texas; Sarah (Jerry) Dow of St. Louis, Missouri; and Amy (Matt) Sagues of Ross, California; her grandchildren, Tyler & Brian Mills, Grant, Parker & Elliott Dow and Carmen & Lucy Sagues; and her sister Loretta (Jim) Beuter of Perry, Iowa and sister-in-law Marianne Vogel of Atlanta, Georgia; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, neighbors and friends. Mary Frances was preceded in death by her husband Bernie Vogel and sisters Marie Fagan and Cecilia Barker. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Humility Homes & Services of Davenport and the River Bend Food Bank.