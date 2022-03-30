Mary Ann Voss

April 30, 1952-March, 28, 2022

MOLINE-Mary Ann Voss, 69, of Moline, IL, passed away Monday March, 28, 2022 at her home in Moline.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island, IL. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. A rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, and visitation will follow from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association or to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, IL.

Mary Ann Hartman was born April 30, 1952 in Rock Island, a daughter of Robert E. and Helen E. Naab Hartman. She graduated from Alleman High School, Class of 1970. Mary Ann and Ernest "Chief" H. Voss, Jr. were united in marriage on October 1, 1971 in Rock Island, IL. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2008.

Mary Ann worked for over 20 years at Jordan Catholic School, Rock Island. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island, and the Altar & Rosary Society of the church. She enjoyed baking, gardening, camping and fishing. Her favorite times were those spent with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughters, Mary (Russell) DeBaillie, Orion, IL, and Kristy (Matt) Kean, Rock Island; son, Ernest "Scooter" R. Voss, Moline; grandchildren, Amelia DeBaillie, Henry DeBaillie, Isabella Kean and Logan Kean; brother, Thomas (Jeri) Hartman, Mesa, AZ; sister, Helen A. Boden, Rock Island; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and additional family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother-in-law, Gary Boden.

The family wishes to express a heartfelt Thank You to Heartland Hospice for their kindness and care.

Online condolences may be expressed at wheelanpressly.com.