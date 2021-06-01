Mary "Monica" Walters

July 19, 1940-May 29, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Mary "Monica" Walters will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held today (Tuesday) from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Following the Mass, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the family to disperse among her favorite charities.

Mary Monica Martens was born on July 19, 1940 in Ft. Madison, a daughter Alger and Zoe (Hyde) Martens. She graduated from Fort Madison High School in 1958. She attended Marquette University and later graduated from Saint Ambrose College with a BSN in Science and Nursing in 1963. Throughout her career, she taught at St. Luke's School of Nursing and Black Hawk College. She retired in 2010 from Intracorp. as a Nurse Case Manager.

Monica was the most loving, caring, and compassionate mother, grandmother, and friend. A woman with great faith in God who was always a problem solver and did all she could to help any of us. She was active in a beautiful fellowship for 39 years and touched the lives of many as so many touched hers. She was the loudest, proudest grandmother at all her grandchildren's events. God has gained a very special angel who will live on in all of us

She was a great fan of the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye basketball and loved maple donuts and diet Mountain Dew!

Those left to honor her memory are her children: Amy (Chris) Freeman, Eldridge, Phil and Ann Walters, Bettendorf; grandchildren: Alex, Andrew, Dustin (Bre), Allison, and Abbey; a great grandson, Anthony; a sister, Theresa (Gary) Bartlett, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and her beloved companion Hershey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Ryan, and a nephew, Curt Bartlett.

Monica's family would like to thank her special friends Linda, Kitty, Patti, and her caretaker Amanda and the incredible hospice staff.

