Mary Jane (Carlisle) Winekauf

July 14, 1929-April 13, 2022

TIPTON-Mary Jane (Carlisle) Winekauf, 92, of Tipton, IA, entered eternity in the early morning of Wednesday, April 13, 2022 while at Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton.

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Fry Funeral Home will host a Visitation from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass officiated by Father Okumu, will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:30 am followed by a graveside service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Tipton at 11:45 am. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon at St. Mary's Hall, Tipton at 12:15pm. In memory of Mary Jane and in lieu of flowers, family asks that memorials be written to either The Cedar County Historical Society or the Tipton Public Library.

Cards and memorials may be addressed in c/o Mary Jane Winekauf and mailed to Fry Funeral Home, PO Box 30, Tipton, IA 52772.

Mary Jane (Carlisle) Winekauf, daughter of Loren Edward and Kathryn Cecelia (Roberts) Carlisle was born on Sunday, July 14, 1929, in Tipton, IA. She graduated with the Tipton Class of 1947. On July 25, 1948, Mary Jane married the love of her life, Charles Edwards Winekauf, in Bennett, IA. Mary Jane was a homemaker and mother to 9 sons and 2 daughters. She worked as a telephone operator and for T.R.A.I.N. for 11 years.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Cedar County Democrats. Mary Jane was also past treasurer of the Cedar County Historical Society and volunteered at the Tipton Public Library. She was an avid reader and Chicago CUBS fan. In 1997, Charles Winekauf passed away. In 1999, Mary Jane was remarried to Paul Sesker who passed away in 2017.

Mary Jane is survived by daughters, Charlene (Keith) Dusenberry of Muscatine, IA, and Christine Winekauf of Tipton, IA; sons, Wayne (Jerie) Winekauf of Belton, TX, Wade (Shelley) Winekauf of Tipton, IA, Ward Winekauf of Tipton, IA, Glen (Tonja) Winekauf of Sioux City, IA, and Sean (Tina) Winekauf of Omaha, NE; sisters, Cynthia Carlisle of Tipton, IA; 29 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; and four step-sons, Brian, Craig, Kent, and Aaron (Cindy) Sesker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Charles and Paul; sons, Charles, John, Joseph and William; sister, Sandra Masterson, Karla Fowler, and Patricia Trump; great granddaughter, Peyton Lehman and great-great granddaughter, Kaiah Webster.