Matthew F. Cox

March 25, 1955-December 20, 2021

DAVENPORT-Matthew F. Cox, 66, of Davenport, died Monday, December 20, 2021 at home following a courageous battle with interstitial pulmonary fibrosis. Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to www.healthwellfoundation.org.

Matt was born on March 25, 1955 in Muscatine, a son of Fred and Louise (Cozine) Cox. He and his wife, Jo, spent the last 18 years having many adventures. He was previously married to Tammy Krogstead and they had three children, Damen, Calen, and Tara.

Matt worked for Hahn/Builder Ready - Mix for 30 years. He later worked for Endorfs Creative Counter Tops and retired from the job he loved most, Overland Systems driving truck. He could not say enough kinds things about the outstanding people there.

Matt was a huge Hawkeye fan and most will say he was the loudest. He was a diehard Cub fan, an avid NASCAR/ #3 Dale Earnhardt fan. He also enjoyed spending his time shooting pool with the same crew for over 22 years. He loved camping with his family and fur babies, Ceaser and Diane.

Survivors include his wife, Jo, Davenport; sons, Damen (Heather) Cox, Grandview, Iowa and Calen (Amber) Cox, Donnellson, Iowa; grandchildren: Kamryn, Makenah, Casen, Mason, Miley, Willow, Chevy, and Kenyon; a sister, Sue Clark, Colorado Springs, Colorado, dearly loved nieces: Deanna Dillie, Melinda Decker, Melissa, and Mikayla Washburn, and numerous other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tara, his parents, a sister, Marcie Washburn and fur baby Jack.

