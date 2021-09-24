Menu
Matthew D. Moyes
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Matthew D. Moyes

February 3, 1967-September 20, 2021

Matthew D. Moyes, 54, of Peru, IL, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, IL.

Private funeral services will be at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Those wishing to attend the graveside services please meet at the funeral home at 10:30am, Monday, September 27, 2021. Visitation will be 1-4pm Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Air Force Assistance Fund at www.afassistancefund.org.

Matt was born February 3, 1967 in Rock Island, the son of John W. and Phyllis (McLaughlin) Moyes.

Matt was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Iraqi Freedom. He worked as a Nurse Practitioner at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, IL.

Matt was a member of several professional and medical organizations. He enjoyed spending time with his kids, dog, Cooper and traveling to see his nephews in South Dakota.

Survivors include his children, Shane and Grace; step-children, Krystle and Michael; brother, John (Michele) Moyes, Rapid City, SD; nephews, Matthew and Joshua and dog, Cooper. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.



Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A , Moline, IL
Sep
27
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
please meet at the funeral home
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was a shock to me for finding out he had passed on. Let me just say that I had a privilege to know Matt through NP school. Matt was a great guy. I remember in Chicago during our last course he did not hesitate to drive a few of us girls to go and get our supplies from Walgreens, because some of us forgot to bring things. He was like a big brother to us. Great guy, humble and very patriotic. RIP Matt.
Dalieun J.
September 29, 2021
I am so sorry, in my previous post I typed Mike in two spots instead of Matt. May God watch over you and give you comfort in the days to come
Doris Leadingham
September 27, 2021
Sadden to hear of Matt's passing. Paul met Mike when he was teaching at Ivcc, we met Mike again through our Daughter Kelly and Grand daughter Lauren. We want to Bless him for both his Medical and Military Service's.
Paul and Doris Leadingham
Other
September 26, 2021
My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of MAJ. Matthew David Moyes. Especially, Shane, Gracie , John and Michelle. Also Cooper!! Words cannot express how I love Matt and words cannot express how much I will miss him, here on earth. He was my brother from another and from day one we became family. From XO to Commanders... to just us...Life will never ever be the same. I always said he was one of the smartest people I knew. A father, a brother a teacher, a coach,a mentor, a leader and advocate. No MAN/woman left behind. A strong but gentle soul. A teddy bear but make him mad and he could be the grizzly which you did not hope to encounter ever in life. But he would forgive!!! A serious cook, smoker (all the foods) of it all and cheerleader to many. He had compassion and was reliable. Master of everything!!! My prayers are continuously. Even for myself and especially SGM.Linton. My life will never be the same and I am NOT alone. RIP! Rest my brother my friend! I will cherish our time and my personal gifts from you and Gracie, always and forever!
Sabrina McBride-King
Family
September 26, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Matt´s children and of course Cooper. I had the privilege of working with Matt as he was a Nurse in Riverside Emergency Department for years. He was always a very humble man. Very nice to us Techs and so smart. I got to see Matt as he was a NP now at Riverside from time to time when I´d bring patients in and we were always able to say hi! Outside of that I had the privilege of having Matt as a friend on Facebook and got to see his kids, Cooper, all growing up and all of Matt´s Fun BBQ posts. (I was still rooting for him to open up his own BBQ restaurant.... I told him I´d be in line.) As I´m sure everyone is, I am still in shock and Matt will be deeply missed. Matt, thank you for being a wonderful person inside and out, and thank you for your service. Watch over your family, friends, and Cooper. I´ll miss seein Cooper posts too! Fly high!!!!!! We won´t forget you!!!!! With love, Jax.
Jacqueline Laslie
Work
September 24, 2021
Matt was both a nursing and military mentor of mine since 2008. He was one of the most welcoming nurses I worked with in the ER and most recently has given me advice about my career in the military. He was a genuine person with a big heart. He will be missed greatly. My heart breaks for his family, friends, and Soldiers.
Kat
Friend
September 24, 2021
I did not know Matt, but I have the honor of being a friend to his brother. I am certain that the world has suffered a great loss. Knowing what I do of John I know that Matt was assuredly a great son, father, brother, and hero of this nation. His presence in this world will be missed. My most sincere condolences to you all, may your faith and love for one another keep you strong throughout this time.
Justin C.
Other
September 24, 2021
Matt taught several EMT classes for us over the past years. He always brought something new to learn. Contagious smile. A heart bigger than Texas. My heart breaks for Gracie, Cooper, and the rest of his family. Matt, thank you for your generosity throughout the years.
Valerie, Paw Paw Fire
Work
September 23, 2021
