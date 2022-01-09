Matthew "Matt" Michael Toohey

June 23, 1953-December 31, 2021

WINNEBAGO-Matthew "Matt" Michael Toohey, 68, of Winnebago, lost his third battle with cancer, on Friday, December 31, 2021, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born June 23, 1953 in Davenport, IA, the son of Barton Joseph and Mary Barbara (Kubik) Toohey. He graduated from Assumption High School in Davenport, IA in 1971, St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology and Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL in 1985 with a Master of Arts in Public Administration. Matt married Karen Marie O'Malley on July 16, 1994 at Saint Hubert Catholic Parish in Hoffman Estates.

Matt had a 47 year career working in the human service field with 31 of those years as Executive Director of Access Services of Northern Illinois in Rockford. His dream was that people be welcomed into their community regardless of label that may have been put upon them. He hopes that others can share that dream and make it happen in their community.

Matt enjoyed reading, watching the news, old movies, crossword puzzles, cooking, golf, traveling, attending his class reunions and most of all spending time with his family. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and Chicago sports fan.

Many thanks to Dawn, Matt's hospice nurse and his many hospice caregivers at Mercyhealth Hospice in Rockford and the chemotherapy nurses at Mercyhealth Cancer Center-Rockford. Matt asks that you commit an act of kindness each day.

Matt is lovingly survived by his beautiful and patient wife, Karen Toohey of Winnebago; sons, Chris (Kathy Pomerene) Toohey of Sarasota, FL, Sean Toohey of Rockford, Colin Toohey of Rockford; grandchildren, Haylie Toohey of Chicago, Cullen Toohey of Rockford; brother, James (Cathy) Toohey of Bettendorf, IA; sister, Mary Catherine (Ed) Gerlach of Eatontown, NJ; several nephews and nieces; long-time friends, Mike Robinson, Mike Holmes, Mike Giudici, Mike Schulte and Dale Estes.

Matt is predeceased by his parents, Bart and Mary Toohey.

A memorial visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. The family asks everyone attending to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorials will be established for Northern Illinois Food Bank or Prairie State Legal Services. Cremation rites accorded. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.