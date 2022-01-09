Menu
Matthew Michael "Matt" Toohey
ABOUT
Assumption High School
FUNERAL HOME
Genandt Funeral Home
602 N Elida St
Winnebago, IL

Matthew "Matt" Michael Toohey

June 23, 1953-December 31, 2021

WINNEBAGO-Matthew "Matt" Michael Toohey, 68, of Winnebago, lost his third battle with cancer, on Friday, December 31, 2021, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born June 23, 1953 in Davenport, IA, the son of Barton Joseph and Mary Barbara (Kubik) Toohey. He graduated from Assumption High School in Davenport, IA in 1971, St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology and Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL in 1985 with a Master of Arts in Public Administration. Matt married Karen Marie O'Malley on July 16, 1994 at Saint Hubert Catholic Parish in Hoffman Estates.

Matt had a 47 year career working in the human service field with 31 of those years as Executive Director of Access Services of Northern Illinois in Rockford. His dream was that people be welcomed into their community regardless of label that may have been put upon them. He hopes that others can share that dream and make it happen in their community.

Matt enjoyed reading, watching the news, old movies, crossword puzzles, cooking, golf, traveling, attending his class reunions and most of all spending time with his family. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and Chicago sports fan.

Many thanks to Dawn, Matt's hospice nurse and his many hospice caregivers at Mercyhealth Hospice in Rockford and the chemotherapy nurses at Mercyhealth Cancer Center-Rockford. Matt asks that you commit an act of kindness each day.

Matt is lovingly survived by his beautiful and patient wife, Karen Toohey of Winnebago; sons, Chris (Kathy Pomerene) Toohey of Sarasota, FL, Sean Toohey of Rockford, Colin Toohey of Rockford; grandchildren, Haylie Toohey of Chicago, Cullen Toohey of Rockford; brother, James (Cathy) Toohey of Bettendorf, IA; sister, Mary Catherine (Ed) Gerlach of Eatontown, NJ; several nephews and nieces; long-time friends, Mike Robinson, Mike Holmes, Mike Giudici, Mike Schulte and Dale Estes.

Matt is predeceased by his parents, Bart and Mary Toohey.

A memorial visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. The family asks everyone attending to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorials will be established for Northern Illinois Food Bank or Prairie State Legal Services. Cremation rites accorded. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
Genandt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Catherine & Jim, I´ve spent this day thinking of you & Matt´s family as you lay him to rest. May God´s peace be with all of you. Love, Ann
Ann DeSalvo
January 21, 2022
Jim and Mary Catherine: Please accept my deepest condolences on the death of your brother.
Sue DeVolder
Other
January 15, 2022
Rest in peace.
Madeline Johnson Maurer
School
January 9, 2022
Sending caring thoughts your way during this difficult time. Matt was one of the strongest advocates I have ever known and one of the kindest people I've ever known. For many years we talked every morning knowing that no matter how small the progress we had to keep pushing forward. I will miss our conversations and his friendship. RIP, my friend.
Vickie Kean
Work
January 7, 2022
Dave and I send our deepest condolences to Chris and his wife Kathy, Chris' children Haylee, Colin and the Leombruni's (my family) and Matt's wife Karen and sons Sean and Colin (whom I never met). I was the maid of honor in Matt and Kathy's wedding and Kathy's parents were my godparents/cousins. Kathy's father was my parents' best man and our fathers performed music together for many years. Kathy was in our wedding too. I always got along so well with Matt and talked with him often back in the day, having known him since the 70s and watching Chris growing up...Kathy called me right after he was born! Matt and I had much in common, having grown up part-time in the Quad Cities myself. I recall his friend Darren was a lot of fun and I remember Matt's family well. Our condolences to them as well. He has died way too early and surely battled a terrible and unfair disease. This is a great picture of him. May God give you all peace at this sad time.
Valeri DeCastris and David Beccue
Friend
January 5, 2022
