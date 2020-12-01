Menu
Max H. Johnston
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Max H. Johnston

December 26, 1934-November 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Max H. Johnston, 85, of Davenport, IA, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cunnick-collinsmortuary.com

Max was born on December 26, 1934 in Lineville, IA to Golden Ray and Effie (Wilson) Johnston. Max worked for Caterpillar and retired in 1987. While preparing for retirement Max went to Barber College and became a Licensed Barber. He met his long-time partner Deb Salkil at a "Parents without Partners" singles group in 1986.

Max competed in Arm Wrestling 1970-1975 with Caterpillar while employed. He won 1st place for Both Arms in 1973. He enjoyed Re-finishing furniture, Loved his music, almost every genre, He enjoyed the Hawkeyes football, basketball, and wrestling, and Slot machines.

Survivors include his partner Deb Salkil of 34 years; Children: Dixie Runge , Scott Johnston , Daniel (LaVonne) Johnston, and Jodi Johnston , Grandchildren Angie Runge, Amber Runge and Nicholas Johnston, and 7 great grandchildren; sister, Irene Lanning; and several nieces and nephews. Max was also loved as a Dad and grandpa by Deb's 3 kids, and 7 grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 Brothers and 3 sisters.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
