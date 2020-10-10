Max J. Molleston

September 1, 1935-October 8, 2020

CORALVILLE-Max J. Molleston, 85, of Coralville, formerly of Davenport passed away October 8, 2020 at his home after a sudden illness.

To celebrate his life, a visitation will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville, Iowa. Please respect social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks. A private graveside service will be at the Dysart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Survivors include his wife, Rhoada Molleston of Coralville; his daughter, Melissa (James Thi¬bodeau) Molleston of Iowa City; his sister, Ellen (Thomas) Walvoord of Lake Forest, IL; and three grandchildren, Robbie, Jamie, and Sydney Thibodeau.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Robert and one brother Jerald.

Send online condolences to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com, where you may read the full obituary or share memories of Max.