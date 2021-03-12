Menu
Max E. Lapsey Jr.
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Max E. Lapsey Jr.

September 13, 1952-March 10, 2021

DAVENPORT-Max E. Lapsey Jr. 68, of Davenport passed away following a brave battle with cancer. Cremation will be done with a Celebration of life gathering to be held Tuesday (3/16) 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Runge Mortuary. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Max was born September 13, 1952 in Davenport, IA to Max E. and Isabelle (DesPlanques) Lapsey Sr. He was united in marriage to Donna Graber on July 24, 1982 in Davenport, IA. Max had been the owner operator of Valley Landscaping for over 50 years. He enjoyed the outdoors fishing, mushroom hunting, metal detecting, and working in his garden. Max enjoyed bowling and earlier in his life had played guitar and sang in a band called the "Northern Lights".

Survivors include: his wife Donna Lapsey, Davenport; 5 children Shelly Whalen, Waterloo, IA, Katie Matheson, Scottsdale, AZ, Jenny (Shawn) Weimer, Orion, IL, Andrew Lapsey and Aleena (Adam) Lapsey both of Davenport, IA; 6 grandchildren Taylor, Bella, Brennan, Christian, Annabelle, and Michael; 2 brothers Joey Lapsey, FL and Danny Lapsey Sr., Davenport, IA, along with many nieces and nephews.

Max was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Barb Tunis.

The family would like to thank the University of Iowa Cancer Center staff and his hospice nurse, Maggie.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Celebration of Life
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
I am sorry for your family's loss and will always remember the times together, Minn. fishing, trips to St.Louis and the many family get-togethers. He fought a courageous battle, you both have. Thank you for the pleasant memories and may God bless you all!
Randy King
March 13, 2021
Friends of Drew
March 12, 2021
