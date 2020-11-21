Maxine C. Levan

September 28, 1933-November 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Maxine C. Levan, 87, of Davenport, IA, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Davenport Lutheran Home. Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorials in her honor may be made to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Maxine was born September 28, 1933, to James and Orpha (Reser) Fry in Ava, MO. She was united in marriage to Albert John Levan on May 28, 1949. Sadly he passed away in September, 2018. She worked for many years in the kitchen at St. Luke's Hospital (Genesis East, Davenport).

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Garry (Dotti) Levan of Baltimore, MD, and Kenneth (Brenda) Levan of Bettendorf, IA; daughter, Debbie (Gary) Bice of Greensboro, AL; grandchildren: Michelle, Teresa, Kristi, Kenny, Jay, Shane, and Patrick; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Sam Fry of Ave, MO.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, and fourteen brothers and sisters.