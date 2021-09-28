Menu
Maxine Sophia Ehlers
FUNERAL HOME
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA

Maxine Sophia (Schult) Ehlers

May 15, 1929-September 25, 2021

TIPTON-Maxine Sophia (Schult) Ehlers, 92, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, 10:30 am, at Peace Church, Bennett, Iowa. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the start of the service at 10:30 am. There will be a luncheon at the church following the funeral. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established with proceeds directed to Cedar Manor Nursing Home or Iowa City Hospice. Cards may be sent to Randy Ehlers, 100 S. Locust St., Bennett, Iowa 52721.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Peace Church of Christ United
414 Maple Street, Bennett, IA
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Peace Church of Christ United
414 Maple Street, Bennett, IA
Oct
2
Service
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Peace Church of Christ United
414 Maple Street, Bennett, IA
Oct
2
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery
1022 East 39th. St., Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Fry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
