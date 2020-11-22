Maxine M. Strunck

September 8, 1936-November 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Maxine M. Strunck, 84, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on November 15, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society under the care of Genesis Hospice. Private burial was accorded at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.rungemortuary.com.

Maxine was born in Grand Mound, Iowa, on September 8, 1936, the daughter of William and Vera (Lucht) Strunck.

Maxine graduated from Davenport High School in 1954 and from Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing in 1957, with her RN degree.

Maxine traveled extensively in the United States and Europe (especially Germany, to visit her father's family) with her family and cousins, Betty Chatfield and Joan Carter.

Maxine was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Davenport, Iowa. She was also a member of the Chapter of Order of Eastern Star, Mohassan Cauldron and the Christina Court of Amaranth of Ottumwa, Iowa.

She is survived by her cousins, Gerald Chatfield, Carol Sue Hartvingsen, and Gene Lucht; and her family in Germany: Karin Brandenburg, Manfred Struck, Norbert Strunck, and Ina Strunck. She also has many distant cousins and friends.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sister, Shirley; and cousins, Eggert Ramm, Betty Chatfield, Joan Carter, and Joan Perkins.

The family would like to thank Maxine's Genesis Hospice caregivers: Linda, Kim, Kramer, Theresa, Ashley, Stephanie, Krista, John, and Chaplain McNeeley, as well as the Good Samaritan Society staff.