May "Penny" Sweatt
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

May "Penny" Sweatt

June 8, 1940-September 23, 2021

DAVENPORT-May "Penny" Sweatt, 81, of Davenport passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Senior Star Assisted Living. Visitation is from 4-7pm Friday, October1, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary. The funeral service will be 12:00pm Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Mortuary. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose University or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Penny was born June 8, 1940 in Newark, NJ to Cyrus & Ellen (Seavey) Haskell. She was united in marriage to Lowell Sweatt on October 20, 1958 in Lewiston, MA. He preceded her in death in 1986. Penny & Lowell were owner operators of Michaels Mobile Home Park in Rock Island, IL for many years. She was very active in local political campaigns for several years. She was a past advisory board & VIP Club member for NW Bank & Trust.

Survivors include: 2 Sons Michael (Nancy) Sweatt, Bettendorf, IA and Scott D. Sweatt, Davenport, IA; Sister Rose Marie (Gary) VanBennekom, Grand Rapids, MI; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 1 niece; & 1 nephew.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Jeffery W. Sweatt, and companion Rick Carson.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Oct
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Oct
2
Burial
Pine Hill Cemetery
Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Words can never express the love penny & I shared in our friendship. I am so blessed she came into my life and a better person for having met Penny. Penny will always be in my heart and my thoughts daily
Tammy Webb
Work
September 28, 2021
