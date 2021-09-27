May "Penny" Sweatt

June 8, 1940-September 23, 2021

DAVENPORT-May "Penny" Sweatt, 81, of Davenport passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Senior Star Assisted Living. Visitation is from 4-7pm Friday, October1, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary. The funeral service will be 12:00pm Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Mortuary. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose University or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Penny was born June 8, 1940 in Newark, NJ to Cyrus & Ellen (Seavey) Haskell. She was united in marriage to Lowell Sweatt on October 20, 1958 in Lewiston, MA. He preceded her in death in 1986. Penny & Lowell were owner operators of Michaels Mobile Home Park in Rock Island, IL for many years. She was very active in local political campaigns for several years. She was a past advisory board & VIP Club member for NW Bank & Trust.

Survivors include: 2 Sons Michael (Nancy) Sweatt, Bettendorf, IA and Scott D. Sweatt, Davenport, IA; Sister Rose Marie (Gary) VanBennekom, Grand Rapids, MI; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 1 niece; & 1 nephew.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Jeffery W. Sweatt, and companion Rick Carson.