Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Megan Kay Parker
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Davenport West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA

Megan Kay Parker

April 9, 1989-September 24, 2021

Megan Kay Parker, age 32, of Fernley, Nevada, formerly of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at her childhood home after a courageous battle with breast cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Megan was born in Davenport on April 9, 1989, the daughter of Robert and Kelly (Sehmann) Sandman. She graduated from Davenport West High School with the Class of 2007. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in 2016. Megan began dating Brandon Parker in 2010 and was then married to the love of her life on May 21, 2016 in Riviera Maya, Cancun.

Megan worked as a Registered Nurse for Genesis West Medical Center. In 2017, their family relocated out west. Megan loved caring for her two children and treasured being a stay at home mom. She was passionate for interior design and was known for transforming their houses into homes. Megan embraced her adventurous spirit and enjoyed traveling with her family. Most of all, Megan looked forward to holidays, where she could spend quality time binge watching movies, listening to classic rock and preparing meals for her family.

Megan will be dearly missed by her husband, Brandon; two children, Logan and Bella; her parents, Robert and Kelly Sandman; two brothers, Zachary (Breanna) Sandman and Joshua (Kristie) Sandman; maternal grandma, Nancy Carlstrom; paternal grandpa, Robert Sandman; mother-in-law, Tammy Holgorsen; one brother-in-law, Brady Holgorsen; one niece and three nephews; her aunt and uncle, Lisa and John Rogers; and her best friend and soul sister, Vanessa (Ryan) Caudle and their four daughters.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandma, Shirley Sandman; her maternal grandpas, Rick Sehmann and Bob Carlstrom.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
I love working with megan she was the best. some days she was the only reason i came to work because she just made everything better. then she moved and we fell out of touch but my respect and love for her stayed the same she was a beautiful person with a beautiful heart much love
kellie collins
Coworker
September 28, 2021
Brandon and Family, I'm so sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for you guys. This just plain sucks and that you are going through this . Prayers for peace and understanding.
Sherry Hopkins
Family
September 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. She was a gem in a world full of rocks and she will truly be missed. I hope heaven appreciates her smile and kindness as much as we all did here on earth. My heart goes out to you all of you.
Jessi Stoffers
Friend
September 27, 2021
Brandon, I am deeply sorry for your loss. I shall continue prayers for you and your family
Jenny Brockmeyer
September 27, 2021
Rob, Kelly & boys - I am so sorry for your loss. Megan was an amazing young lady. The world was a better place with her in it. Heaven gained an amazing angel. Rest in peace Meg pie...
Dave D
Friend
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I cannot imagine the hurt and sorrow you are feeling. Meghan was a beautiful person with a contagious smile. She will be missed by the many people who were touched by her love and kindness. Prayers and thoughts to her whole family
Mike and Michelle Manternach
Other
September 26, 2021
We are so deeply sorry for your loss of Megan. She was an absolute joy to care for and her strength, dignity and courage touched each of us who cared for her during her hospitalization. Please know our hearts are broken for you all. She talked often of Brandon and the kids. We are just so sorry.
Genesis East Oncology
Other
September 26, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of Megan’s passing. Though I haven’t seen her in many years. I will always remember her beautiful smile.
Please know my family is keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers, and of course sending our love.

God Bless you all.
Carey & Steve Brewer
Family
September 25, 2021
I'm at a loss for words. You are all in my thoughts and prayers
Kirk Rorick
September 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jann Zoeckler
September 25, 2021
I can't believe she is gone when she had so much life left to live. I enjoyed working with her at Genesis and seeing her transition from a CNA to an RN. She will be truly missed by so many people. My deepest condolences.
Renee Jones
Coworker
September 24, 2021
Jack and I are so very sorry for the loss of your beautiful daughter, wife, mom, granddaughter, best friend and more. Heaven has gained another angel above us. She will always be with you. God bless. Tammy Stoffers
Tammy Stoffers
Acquaintance
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results