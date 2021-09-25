Megan Kay Parker

April 9, 1989-September 24, 2021

Megan Kay Parker, age 32, of Fernley, Nevada, formerly of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at her childhood home after a courageous battle with breast cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Megan was born in Davenport on April 9, 1989, the daughter of Robert and Kelly (Sehmann) Sandman. She graduated from Davenport West High School with the Class of 2007. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in 2016. Megan began dating Brandon Parker in 2010 and was then married to the love of her life on May 21, 2016 in Riviera Maya, Cancun.

Megan worked as a Registered Nurse for Genesis West Medical Center. In 2017, their family relocated out west. Megan loved caring for her two children and treasured being a stay at home mom. She was passionate for interior design and was known for transforming their houses into homes. Megan embraced her adventurous spirit and enjoyed traveling with her family. Most of all, Megan looked forward to holidays, where she could spend quality time binge watching movies, listening to classic rock and preparing meals for her family.

Megan will be dearly missed by her husband, Brandon; two children, Logan and Bella; her parents, Robert and Kelly Sandman; two brothers, Zachary (Breanna) Sandman and Joshua (Kristie) Sandman; maternal grandma, Nancy Carlstrom; paternal grandpa, Robert Sandman; mother-in-law, Tammy Holgorsen; one brother-in-law, Brady Holgorsen; one niece and three nephews; her aunt and uncle, Lisa and John Rogers; and her best friend and soul sister, Vanessa (Ryan) Caudle and their four daughters.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandma, Shirley Sandman; her maternal grandpas, Rick Sehmann and Bob Carlstrom.