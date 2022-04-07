Melvin "Mel" E. Laverenz

March 16, 1944-March 28, 2022

COAL VALLEY-Melvin "Mel" E. Laverenz, 78, of Coal Valley, IL, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 28, 2022, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 10am on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1001 9th St, Orion, IL 61273. Visitation will be from 4pm -7pm Friday, April 8, 2022, at the church. Burial will be at Orion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church or University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Mel was born on March 16, 1944, in Davenport, IA, the son of Lawrence and Ella (Diederichsen) Laverenz. He graduated from Davenport West High School and worked for Crescent Electric Supply Co. until 2009. Mel was a veteran of the US Army, serving two years in Europe. Mel was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion. He married Terrie Swanson on June 14, 1984, in Orion. He was a member of the Elks Club in Davenport, IA, for over 40 years.

Mel loved watching all sports and especially enjoyed a good game. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and was an avid Nascar fan for most of his life. Vacations were often spent traveling across the country, hiking and camping with family and friends. Family was of utmost importance to him with his children and grandchildren being his pride and joy. His lap was always open to the littles in the family.

Survivors include his wife, Terrie; children, Shana (Kurt) Schindler, Le Claire, IA, Katie (Mike) Crawford, Coal Valley, Bekka Laverenz, Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Courtney Schindler, Roy Schindler, Liam Crawford, and Emersyn Crawford.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Don and Gene.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.