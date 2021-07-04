Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Meriellen Kronfeld
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Meriellen (nee Buttenob) Kronfeld

February 7, 1940-July 1, 2021

DAVENPORT-Meriellen (nee Buttenob) Kronfeld, 81, a lifelong resident of Davenport, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Genesis East, Davenport. A celebration of life will be held from 4-9pm Thursday July 8, 2021, at the Buffalo Community Center, Buffalo, IA. Memorials maybe made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Meriellen was born February 7, 1940 in Davenport, a daughter of Allen and Marian (Moses) Buttenob. She graduated from the former Davenport High School and was united in marriage to Richard Kronfeld in 1958 and celebrated 63 years together.

She had been employed for several businesses including the Capitol Theatre, Geifmans, the County Assessors Board of Review, election poll chairperson, and retired from Fairmount Cemetery

She was a Cubs and Bears fan. She enjoyed bowling, playing video games, listening to music, and following her children's activities.

Survivors include her loving husband, Richard; daughters, Debra Kronfeld, Kelli (Kenneth) Mathias, both of Davenport, Kami (Dave) Schurke, Buffalo, IA; son Jeff (Sondra) Kronfeld, Plainfield, IL; grandchildren Josh (Elena) Kronfeld, Jaime (Matt) Conger, Joe Mathias, Lexi Addams, Chase Kronfeld, Tanner Schurke, Haley Graham, Casee and Brady Griffin; great grandchildren Marissa, Baylee, Tate, Avery, Madison, Samuel, Samantha, Isabella, Renezmay, Evangelina, Nyla, Myah, Remi, Spencer and Mallory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Michael Buttenob, and sister Melissa Pulliam.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Buffalo Community Center
426 Clark St., Buffalo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mrs. Kronfeld you will be greatly missed R.I.P.
Sandra Hitchcock Quinn
Friend
July 9, 2021
We are so sorry to her about our beloved Aunt passing. John and I are so glad we had the chance to speak to Meriellen after the passing of Dad in May. It was good to hear her voice and catch up. We were both glad to hear her clear thoughts and understanding voice. Dad spoke of her often those last few months before he passed. Mike had many loving memories of his big sister. He never forgot her love and kindness towards him as a rambunctious little boy. So now, as we grieve, we'd like to imagine all the family is back on the farm celebrating in the presence of God, with no pain and worldly afflictions to hender them. Mimi will be greatly missed by all of us. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with you all as you navigate your way without her. We love you all dearly. John, Susan, Austin & Suzanne (Annie) Buttenob
Susan & John Buttenob
Family
July 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results