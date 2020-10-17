Michael Andrew Haiston

June 1, 1962 - October 12, 2020

Michael Andrew Haiston, 58, of Ladson, SC, passed away, October 12, 2020 at Trident Medical Center, Charleston, SC.

Funeral services will be held at 1PM, Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by clicking the link at the bottom of his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. The link will appear 15 minutes prior to service time. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00PM, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Children's Miracle Network, DAV, or any organization that supports our Veterans.

Michael was born on June 1, 1962 in Davenport, the son of Frederick and Deanna (Koss) Haiston.

Michael graduated from Davenport West High School and then served in U.S. Marine Corps. He served time on the U.S.S. Midway aircraft carrier during his service. Many family memories were made during family vacations to watch NASCAR or dirt track races. He then was employed by McDonald Douglas that later became Boeing where he was currently employed. Michael was a Nerd that never grew up. He enjoyed his comic books, video games, RC cars, RC airplanes, motorcycles, dirt bikes and was game for anything. Michael was very active and was a competitive trap shooter and had a black belt. Some of his other hobbies included skiing, boogie boarding, playing ice hockey, roller hockey and was an avid reader. He was a world traveler and had seen many amazing places during his life. Always being game for anything, he was currently learning to fly. Many people were lucky to call themselves his friend.

Those left to honor his memory include is father, Fred, siblings, Patty (David Brandt) Picha, Tim Haiston, Tina (Frank Johnson) Hopkins, Scott Haiston, and Stephanie Holst.; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and a nephew.

