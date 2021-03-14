Menu
Michael "Mike" Barnett

Michael "Mike" Barnett

June 27, 1950-February 28, 2021

Michael "Mike" Barnett, 70, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on February 28, 2021.

He was born to Liston and Ruby Barnett on June 27, 1950 in Moline, IL.

He served his country in the Army from 1968-1972 as part of the 8th Infantry Pathfinder / 82nd Airborne Division. Mike had two great passions in life: music and auto racing. He relocated to Texas in the 1990's where he started Mike's Lawn Care and opened Tin Top Blues Café.

He is survived by his children: Erika Barnett, Melanie Barnett, Tara (Scott) Westpfahl, Brooke (Aaron) Chaltry, and Jesse (Jade) Ditto; six grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as many close friends. Mike will be laid to rest with Military Honors at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) or a local Veteran Organization of your choice.


