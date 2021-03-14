Michael Dennis Brown

December 13, 1946-March 12, 2021

DAVENPORT-Michael Dennis Brown, 74, of Davenport died Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home, following a short illness. Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Burial will take place at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. The family would like to place a memorial park bench in the space that brought him such joy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for this purpose.

Mike was born December 13, 1946, in Clinton, Iowa, to Arline Schaff Brown and Joseph Thomas Brown Sr. He attended Assumption High School, Davenport. He married JoAnne Margaret Kostielney on October 2, 1971, in Davenport.

Mike deeply valued his time with family, whether playing with his grandchildren, joining his brothers for card games, or coaching his son's sports teams. He was President of Davenport Dads Club Softball.

Following in the family footsteps, Mike worked as a carpenter for 25 years. Later he worked for Independent Insurance Services and Walmart. In 2013, he was able to combine all his skills and interests in the position he dearly loved, working as Senior Carpenter for the City of Davenport Parks and Recreation Department.

Those left to honor Mike's memory include his wife of 49 years, Jo, son Justin (Heather) and grandkids Gavin and Gianna, Davenport; siblings Chris and Carol, Moline; Kathy (Ron) Dankert, Tim (Patty), and Dan, Davenport; Philip, New Port Richey, Fla.; and Jim (Patty), Bettendorf; sisters-in-law Deb Brown and Suu Kostielney, Davenport; and nieces and nephews David (Gay Joel), Andy (Jenna Klein) and John (Ann) Brown and Mickey (David) Miller; Jennifer (Louis) Schnell, Amy (Mike) Gaghagen and Adam Brown (Lisa Madsen); Alex (Laura) Pena, Nick Brown (Kellie Rech) and Anne Brown; Travis and Melissa Brown; Sarah (Ben) Wells; Christopher and Jamie Brown and Samantha (Dyllin) Gorsh; Michelle (Jonathon) Kline; and Tiffany Kaye-Otero.

Mike was preceded in death by his son Jeremy; parents; brothers Bill, Tom and Terry; sister Patricia; sisters-in-law Nancy Duggan Brown, Jeannine Wood Brown and Penny Gilmore Brown; brother-in-law Bruce Kostielney; and nephew Jason Brown.

Online condolences may be left at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.