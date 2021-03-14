Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Dennis Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Michael Dennis Brown

December 13, 1946-March 12, 2021

DAVENPORT-Michael Dennis Brown, 74, of Davenport died Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home, following a short illness. Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Burial will take place at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. The family would like to place a memorial park bench in the space that brought him such joy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for this purpose.

Mike was born December 13, 1946, in Clinton, Iowa, to Arline Schaff Brown and Joseph Thomas Brown Sr. He attended Assumption High School, Davenport. He married JoAnne Margaret Kostielney on October 2, 1971, in Davenport.

Mike deeply valued his time with family, whether playing with his grandchildren, joining his brothers for card games, or coaching his son's sports teams. He was President of Davenport Dads Club Softball.

Following in the family footsteps, Mike worked as a carpenter for 25 years. Later he worked for Independent Insurance Services and Walmart. In 2013, he was able to combine all his skills and interests in the position he dearly loved, working as Senior Carpenter for the City of Davenport Parks and Recreation Department.

Those left to honor Mike's memory include his wife of 49 years, Jo, son Justin (Heather) and grandkids Gavin and Gianna, Davenport; siblings Chris and Carol, Moline; Kathy (Ron) Dankert, Tim (Patty), and Dan, Davenport; Philip, New Port Richey, Fla.; and Jim (Patty), Bettendorf; sisters-in-law Deb Brown and Suu Kostielney, Davenport; and nieces and nephews David (Gay Joel), Andy (Jenna Klein) and John (Ann) Brown and Mickey (David) Miller; Jennifer (Louis) Schnell, Amy (Mike) Gaghagen and Adam Brown (Lisa Madsen); Alex (Laura) Pena, Nick Brown (Kellie Rech) and Anne Brown; Travis and Melissa Brown; Sarah (Ben) Wells; Christopher and Jamie Brown and Samantha (Dyllin) Gorsh; Michelle (Jonathon) Kline; and Tiffany Kaye-Otero.

Mike was preceded in death by his son Jeremy; parents; brothers Bill, Tom and Terry; sister Patricia; sisters-in-law Nancy Duggan Brown, Jeannine Wood Brown and Penny Gilmore Brown; brother-in-law Bruce Kostielney; and nephew Jason Brown.

Online condolences may be left at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Mar
17
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Cathedral
422 E. 10th Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Michael will always be part of who I am. He exemplified patience, humor, and grace. He will live long in my heart. So much life came from Mike. I could never stand anyone else calling me "Chief". Even though Mike addressed many by that title, he always made me feel like I was the special "Chief". I so regret not staying in touch after leaving Davenport. Gods grace to you, Jo and Justin as well as all who morn this great loss of a wonderful human being.
Tom Iossi
March 15, 2021
Of course it goes without saying...my condolences to all of Mike's family and friends. I love the concept of the memorial park bench, so please accept my donation toward that goal.
Joe Peiffer
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. My condolences to you Justin and your family. You are all in my prayers.
Bruce Huckfeldt Sr.
March 15, 2021
Philip and family sorry for your lost I use to see him and his wife at The Live Music at 5 downtown Davenport. Was always good to see two happy people. Sorry we will be out of town would have been good to see you.
Donna & Craig Housley
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results