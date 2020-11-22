Menu
Michael E. Pantzlaff

September 25, 1957-November 19, 2020

Michael E. Pantzlaff, 63, of Bettendorf, was welcomed by Jesus into eternal life on November 19, 2020, surrounded by family in his home in West Des Moines, IA.

Burial will be held at 3:00pm on Tuesday November 24, 2020, at Jordan Cemetery, 3500 Fuller Road, West Des Moines, with Pam Avaux of Lutheran Church of Hope, officiating. Arrangements are by Hamilton's Funeral Home. Loved ones are welcome to attend; however, due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be encouraged.

Michael Pantzlaff was born in Milwaukee, WI, to Edward and Marlyn Pantzlaff. He dominated the wrestling mat, football field, and boxing ring of Bettendorf High School and University of Montana. Michael was celebrated for his strength and character as a Homecoming King, Golden Glove Boxer, Toughman Champion, and Aber Day Kegger aficionado. He became the luckiest man in the world when he married his high school and college sweetheart, Debbie Pantzlaff, and gifted the world with three beautiful daughters and four lovely granddaughters. He led the surgical sales field as a Master Achiever for Stryker for over 14 years. He was a fisherman of men at Saint James Lutheran Church of Bettendorf, and Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.

Michael will be deeply missed by his cherished wife of 40 years, Debbie; daughters: Kristin, Nikki, Kim; and granddaughters: Emily, Grace, Lily, and Penelope.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Burial
3:00p.m.
Jordan Cemetery,
3500 Fuller Road, West Des Moines, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Hamilton's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Michael ran a good race and was such an example of faith to many. Despite his long struggle he shared so much joy. I will always remember his smile and the joy radiating from his eyes. May God bless his family with fond memories and certainty that this is not the end of his story. God bless you all who loved him so.
Elizabeth Hendrix
Friend
November 22, 2020
Pantz you were always a man among boys. I haven´t seen you since high school, but always find myself spreading your legend. The world has lost s great man, but heaven has gained one. God bless your family.
Stretch
November 22, 2020
I knew Mike from HOPE through his dear wife Debbie. I will always remember Mike for his kindness and devotion he and Debbie showed for God and each other. Praying that the love of family and friends and our loving God provide great comfort and assurance to the family.❤
Nancy Zmolek
Friend
November 22, 2020
Great, great guy who loved Jesus. I will miss seeing him at Hope.
Dean Crist
Friend
November 22, 2020
I am so, so sad to learn that Michael passed away. I know that Michael is with Jesus in heaven. I am praying for Michael and you and for family. Good Bless you, Debbie! Your Friend, Bob Robinson.
Robert Robinson
Friend
November 22, 2020
I´d really like to talk to you sometime, Debbie. Even Alec remembered Mike. Remember that crazy 4th of July? Hugs to you, Debbie!!! I´m so sorry for your loss.
Mary Madsen
November 22, 2020
Michael was a fabulous classmate respected and blessed by all who knew him. His sense of humor was always appreciated because he could make your day turn around just by his presence. My father really enjoyed having his as a great neighbor, always willing to take time for him too.
Michele Haring/Whitcomb
Michele Whitcomb
Classmate
November 22, 2020
Deb and family, so sad to hear of Mike´s passing. May you all find comfort and peace in the love of our Father and in His promise of Eternal Life.
Peggy Medd Goodwin
November 22, 2020
Deb and family, we a sadden to hear of Mike's passing. He is in the arms of his Father and will forever be remembered as a very special individual whom we are treasured to have known. May God bless you and your family as you move forward with the memories you two shared.
John and Theresa Bushman
November 22, 2020