Michael Keith Erwin

May 23, 1948 - December 6, 2020

Buffalo - Michael Keith Erwin, 72, of Buffalo, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Iowa City. Private family services will be held with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, American Cancer Society or the American Legion Post #115 in Winslow, IN.

Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Mike was born May 23, 1948 in Gibson County, Indiana, the son of Owen "Speed" and Marcella (Drury) Erwin. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He married Lillie Stowe on April 14, 1990 in Buffalo. He retired from Arch Mirror Company and then worked as a driving instructor for Scott Community College until retiring this year.

Mike served as a Boy Scout Leader and achieved Order of the Arrow. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and a Past Commander of the American Legion Post #115 in Winslow, IN. Known for his giving spirit, Mike found great joy in helping others. He loved tinkering and repairing items along with golfing and woodworking. He greatly enjoyed cooking for the many events at The Beach Pub in Buffalo.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Lillie, daughters: Stacey (Adam) Blanks and their children, Jonathan, Gabe and Dayne, Macon, GA; Kristina (Randy) Dill and their children, Alek, Adam and River, Winslow, IN and Jennifer (Greg) Quinones and their children, Tyler, Logan and Sydney, Rock Island, IL; sister, Cheryl Lynn Erwin and sister-in-law, Marlene Erwin, and her children, Tammy, John and Connie, all of Winslow, IN, and his best friend, Walt (Marilyn) Bassow, Muscatine. His parents and brothers John and Stephen preceded him in death.