Michael Keith Erwin
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Michael Keith Erwin

May 23, 1948 - December 6, 2020

Buffalo - Michael Keith Erwin, 72, of Buffalo, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Iowa City. Private family services will be held with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, American Cancer Society or the American Legion Post #115 in Winslow, IN.

Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Mike was born May 23, 1948 in Gibson County, Indiana, the son of Owen "Speed" and Marcella (Drury) Erwin. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He married Lillie Stowe on April 14, 1990 in Buffalo. He retired from Arch Mirror Company and then worked as a driving instructor for Scott Community College until retiring this year.

Mike served as a Boy Scout Leader and achieved Order of the Arrow. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and a Past Commander of the American Legion Post #115 in Winslow, IN. Known for his giving spirit, Mike found great joy in helping others. He loved tinkering and repairing items along with golfing and woodworking. He greatly enjoyed cooking for the many events at The Beach Pub in Buffalo.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Lillie, daughters: Stacey (Adam) Blanks and their children, Jonathan, Gabe and Dayne, Macon, GA; Kristina (Randy) Dill and their children, Alek, Adam and River, Winslow, IN and Jennifer (Greg) Quinones and their children, Tyler, Logan and Sydney, Rock Island, IL; sister, Cheryl Lynn Erwin and sister-in-law, Marlene Erwin, and her children, Tammy, John and Connie, all of Winslow, IN, and his best friend, Walt (Marilyn) Bassow, Muscatine. His parents and brothers John and Stephen preceded him in death.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
really gonna miss ya Mikey
lee kemp
December 16, 2020
I am so going to miss your hugs and "how you doing kid? How's your momma". Always there in a heartbeat if needed to lend a hand, words of wisdom and advice and always with a laugh and a smile. We are better to have known you and will miss you always.
Shawna Negus
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Have lots of great memories over the years. Prayers for Peace and comfort
Lisa Alley Evans
December 9, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Lillie. Jim and I always enjoyed you two when we went to the Beach Pub.
Debbie Pribble
December 9, 2020
Daddy, I am so sad. I miss you so much already. I've worn your clothes or jewelry since Sunday. I just want/need to feel you. Thank you for everything you taught me. Thank you for loving me more than life. Thank you for showing me how to be giving and grateful and care for others. We needed more time. We had a few more things to do. You will get your picture, it will be with you when we lay you to rest. I love you so so much daddy. Please show me you're near, often. Watch over us and we will forever keep you memory alive. Love, Your #1 first born baby girl Stacey
#1 Stacey
December 9, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family for the loss of such a great man and friend.
Dave and Cindy Smith
December 9, 2020
Stacy, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Sending you hugs. Love you.
Judy and Lee Samuels
December 9, 2020
You got on to me with your Stearn Voice . Said if you can back up a 16ft. car trailer, You can Drive a Truck ! So I did, You was My Teacher, My Friend Always and Forever...
Gina Guizar
December 9, 2020
Sorry for the loss of Mike. I remember him from so long ago. He will sadly be missed. Blessing to his family and friends.
Karen France Edwards
December 9, 2020
We are deeply sorry for your loss of Mike. We enjoyed his conversations and always put smiles on our faces and made us laugh.
Art and Lori Horst
December 9, 2020
